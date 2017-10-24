Review: Smart People Takes a Smart Look at Race

Smart People, Lydia R. Diamond’s play about race that's now at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, is directed by Nataki Garrett, associate artistic director for the DCPA Theatre Company. Garrett was hired by then-artistic director Kent Thompson, who left in March, two months after she started there; Garrett has been holding down the fort during the search for a new artistic director, and through considerable uncertainty about the organization’s artistic aims.

Garrett’s first foray into directing is grounds for optimism. The play is an intriguing choice that deals with one of the deepest issues in our world: the origin of racism, which is particularly relevant as this country’s long partially submerged race hatred rises dangerously to the surface and anti-immigrant fervor increases the power of right-wing leaders from Greece to Austria, the Czech Republic to the United Kingdom. But despite the contentious central topic, Smart People is a comedy, and the fast, clever dialogue, eye-pleasing design and hip, contemporary acting style make for a jazzy, smartly put-together production. Though intelligent and packed with “aha” moments, Smart People doesn’t go deep; you may chat on the way home about your own experiences with race, but you don’t wake up the next morning with the play vibrating in your mind, creating an urgency to fight the poison in your own life.

The play’s four characters are all members of the academic elite; I don’t remember when I’ve heard the word “Harvard” more often during the course of an evening, followed by “Stanford,” “Cornell” and “Michigan.” They’re intensely verbal, though not richly contoured as written; the performers bring the characters to life. Valerie, played with wonderful charm and exuberance by Tatiana Williams, is a talented young actor trying to break away from “ghetto” roles while also resisting the term “color-blind casting” as patronizing. Brian White (yes, really!) is an arrogant neuroscientist with a theory about the origin of racism, a white guy whose liberalism simply isn’t good enough because he’s blinded by his “privilege.” Timothy McCracken, the one local actor in this production, does a fine job of communicating Brian’s dismissiveness, blunderings and occasional blurts of aching sincerity. Esther Chen is Ginny Yang, a psychology professor who edges close to the stereotype of the severely focused-on-success Asian professional (think tiger mom); she relieves her tension with shopping and by bullying salespeople and, in her advice to a (never-seen) young client, reveals some of the reasons behind her reserve. And Jason Veasey is strong as Jackson Moore, the Harvard-educated doctor constantly mistaken by patients — including African-American Valerie — for a nurse, and whose hot-tempered responses are destructive both personally and professionally.