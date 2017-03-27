menu

You Don't Need to Check Into the Maven to Check Out Its Art Collection

Rock-and-Roll Photographer Larry Hulst Focuses on Cameras and Concerts


You Don't Need to Check Into the Maven to Check Out Its Art Collection

Monday, March 27, 2017 at 6:39 a.m.
By Linnea Covington
"The Quantifiable and the Ineffable," by Andrew Ramiro Tirado.EXPAND
"The Quantifiable and the Ineffable," by Andrew Ramiro Tirado.
When
A A

When the Maven opens on March 29 in LoDo's Dairy Block complex, guests will be greeted by a giant hand hanging from the ceiling. The ten-foot-long sculpture was created by artist Andrew Ramiro Tirado from strips of reclaimed wood that blend effortlessly with the panels above it.

The eye-catching piece is just the start of the amazing art collection commissioned by Sage Hospitality for this 172-room hotel; the company prides itself in putting art in all projects, including the updated Curtis. At the Maven, curating company Nine dot Arts has placed approximately 400 pieces of original work by local artists in every nook and cranny, and many of them can be viewed by the public as well as guests.

Welcome to the Maven.EXPAND
Welcome to the Maven.
Dairy Block
Christine Buchsbaum's "Conceiving a Forest Floor" in the Maven's lobby.EXPAND
Christine Buchsbaum's "Conceiving a Forest Floor" in the Maven's lobby.
Linnea Covington

In the modern-meets-classic-Havana-styled-lounge by the Brooklyn-based design studio Crème, Jun Aizaki Architecture and Design, for example, you can see "Conceiving a Forest Floor" by Christine Buchsbaum, a thought-provoking print of a kids' playhouse in the middle of a forest that's being cut down.

Just past the lobby, you can get a drink at the Poka Lola Social Club or a Navajo taco at Kachina Southwestern Grill, which includes a repurposed Airstream trailer.

The trailer is part of Kachina Southwestern Grill.EXPAND
The trailer is part of Kachina Southwestern Grill.
Linnea Covington
Artist Jackie Barry installing her stairwell piece.EXPAND
Artist Jackie Barry installing her stairwell piece.
Linnea Covington

If you're waiting for the elevator, take in the 300 black-and-white photos repurposed by artist Travis Hetman for his work "Dark Matter Gathering." Each photo features a blast of star-scape cut into the picture to make it look as if it has always been there. Inside the elevator, check out the chalkboard-like sketches by Michael Dowling, renditions of such historical black-and-white images as a man riding a horse down 16th Street and a person tipping back a bottle of something refreshing. 

"Faith or Fashion," by Heather Oelklaus.EXPAND
"Faith or Fashion," by Heather Oelklaus.
Linnea Covington
"Margaret," one of the foxes from Karrie York's series.EXPAND
"Margaret," one of the foxes from Karrie York's series.
Linnea Covington

There's more art on each floor. Heather Oelklaus, a Colorado Springs-based artist, has turned black-and-white photos of a ladies luncheon into a quilt-like print. Each level also features a whimsical painting by Karrie York, with lively foxes wearing human hats; the seven-piece series reflects the collection's vague animal theme. You can spot more critters in Valerie Savarie's gorgeous book cutouts; her installation isn’t actually in the Maven, but near the business elevators on the adjacent side. That area also includes Diego Rodriguez's three-dimensional abstract mural (title to be determined).

This stunning mural by Diego Rodriguez is in the lobby of the office building attached to the Maven.EXPAND
This stunning mural by Diego Rodriguez is in the lobby of the office building attached to the Maven.
Linnea Covington
A king room at the Maven.EXPAND
A king room at the Maven.
The Maven

The hotel rooms are all styled by Denver-based designer Johnson Nathan Strohe and include a scattering of five prints. In the bathroom, you'll see some framed, cheeky words of wisdom from artist Courtney Leapley. "Get Glad In the Same Undies You Got Mad In," for example, and "Keep Your Friends Close and Your Underwear Closer."

The adjacent bedroom might display a blown-up print of Travis Hetman's "Sun Mountain," which showcases a possible beach or wheat field, a boardwalk or wood cabin and, in true Colorado fashion, a moose. Mike Giant's old-school, tattoo-like prints that show a panther, a war chief and a dame are also included in this collection. So is Kelsey McNatt's "Ray Bans," as well as images by printmaker Molly Bounds.

One of the hotel room pieces by Mike Giant.EXPAND
One of the hotel room pieces by Mike Giant.
Linnea Covington
Prints by Mario Zoots hang in the guest rooms.EXPAND
Prints by Mario Zoots hang in the guest rooms.
Linnea Covington

Now that the art is hung, the hotel is focusing on getting its doors open. After that, plans call for creating an art tour — either self-guided or led by one of the staff — as well as possible artist talks. And there will be plenty to see; the surrounding Diary Block will also be filled with art.

Travis Hetman's "Sun Mountain."EXPAND
Travis Hetman's "Sun Mountain."
Linnea Covington
Cheeky prints by Courtney Leapley hang in the bathrooms.EXPAND
Cheeky prints by Courtney Leapley hang in the bathrooms.
Linnea Covington
Robert Weidmann's mural works as a wall covering and a nifty floor pattern.EXPAND
Robert Weidmann's mural works as a wall covering and a nifty floor pattern.
Linnea Covington
Each room's beverage station is equipped with unique mugs by Counter-Couture.EXPAND
Each room's beverage station is equipped with unique mugs by Counter-Couture.
Linnea Covington
Linnea Covington
Food and lifestyle journalist Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending 13 years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home. She has been exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream. When not indulging in the city's blossoming restaurant scene, you can find her exploring museums and nature with her toddler and partner. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
The Maven
1850 Wazee St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

720-460-2727

www.themavenhotel.com

