Ten Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day in Denver

Memorial Day is here, and this weekend we honor those who paid the ultimate price so we could have a day off on Monday. So how are you going to take advantage of the three-day weekend your brothers and sisters fought for? Get inked, get shot, get XLR8R-ed: These are but a few of your Memorial Day options. We've dug deep and found some happenings you may not know about. Keep reading for our weekend picks.

One of many creative Colorado flag tattoos. Westword archives

Dreamscape Piercing and Tattoo Memorial Day Specials

Through May 28

474 Malley Drive, Northglenn

facebook.com

If you're a first responder, vet or active serviceman looking for some new ink, you're in luck. From now through Memorial Day, you'll get 30 percent off tattoos at Dreamscape. So that cutie nudie you've been thinking about getting for a while? There's never been a better time. And supporters getting military, first responder or memorial tats aren't left out in the cold, either: They'll get a fifteen per cent discount. Your grandpa's fondest wish (other than freedom for the U.S. of A.) was always that you'd get a tattoo of him on your pecs, right?

Boulder Creek Festival's Ferris wheel isn't quite as tall as the Flatirons. Courtesy Visit Colorado Facebook page

Boulder Creek Festival

May 26 to May 28

Boulder Creek Corridor

Free

bceproductions.com

Boulder's second-best-known Memorial Day weekend event is much less strenuous than its most famous (the Bolder Boulder) — and a lot more fun, at least for those who would rather relax to some music than race the mean streets of the People's Republic. The Boulder Creek Festival has been taking over Boulder's Central Park and its surrounding blocks for over thirty years and has grown to more than 500 arts, lifestyle and tech vendors; three stages that are packed with performers all day long; carnival rides; and food and drink for all ages. And while the famous rubber duck races on Boulder Creek have been rescheduled from Memorial Day to Labor Day, there's always enough great people-watching in Boulder (it's the official municipal pastime) to ensure that you won't be without entertainment.