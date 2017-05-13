Reader: Denver Showed a Bold Spirit to Commission This Powerful Project

On May 2, the Commission on Cultural Affairs rejected Denver International Airport's request to deaccession — read: dump — Michael Singer's "Interior Garden" at DIA. But that didn't put an end to the proposal, which Singer also opposes: The deaccession request now moves to Kent Rice, director of Denver Arts & Venues, who'll make the ultimate decision.

But in the meantime, the public can weigh in on the issue by sending comments to Arts & Venues through Tuesday, May 16. Here's just one of the responses received so far, from Ido Mor:

I'm writing to voice my concern about the potential removal of the Interior Garden sculpture by Michael Singer from the Denver airport.

It has recently come to my attention that the arts commission and/or Denver airport are deciding whether or not to remove this unique piece. I fly frequently for work — two to three times a month, to be exact. Having spent a lot of time in many airports around the country, I'd like to point out what may or may not be obvious to the committee: There are very few things that make an airport unique, that give it character and provide a moment of pause for travelers. While many airports attempt to affect the travel experience with public art, very few succeed in doing so with impact and authenticity. Michael Singer's Garden achieves this for the Denver airport. It has become a point of conversation among my traveling colleagues at work, and something I've shared with many of my friends more broadly. Admittedly, and I kid you not, on several occasions it has even affected my choice of travel itineraries. Case in point: On May 24 I will be flying to San Francisco from the East Coast. I had the option of connecting through Houston or Denver. I enthusiastically opted for Denver, precisely because I want to see Michael Singer's piece again.

I think part of the challenge in your debate about the future of this sculpture deals with the fact that it sits in an airport — not in a park or plaza in the center of the city. As such, your audience aren't only the typical local or regional population of Denver, but a broader segment of travelers from outside the state or country. To that end I'm glad to have had the chance to weigh in as a representative of the non-local population who truly appreciate this piece, and the fact that it is also indicative of a Denver spirit which was bold enough to commission such a powerful project in the '90s.

Thank you in advance for your consideration. I look forward to a positive outcome for this sculpture's future in the airport.

