You Don't Need to Check In to Check Out the Art at the New Moxy Hotel

The curating team behind NINE dot ARTS has done it again. This time the space they've filled with glorious art is the new Moxy hotel in Cherry Creek.

When you walk into the property at 240 Josephine Street, the hotel's playful style quickly becomes apparent; boxes of board games, stacks of coloring books and whimsical pillows deck out the lounge area. The art inside the hotel, which can be found on all eight floors of the building, matches this vibe, meshing found objects and colorful prints by well-known local artists. "Moxy as a brand feels bohemian, a little cheeky and playful," says Martha Weidmann, CEO of NINE dot ARTS.

Adds co-worker Deanne Gertner: "We wanted the hotel to have a quintessential Denver spirit, so we used some local artists and themes revolving around the Western ideal."