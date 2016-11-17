"No Trump Anytime" Street Art Pops Up in Denver

"No Trump Anytime" mock parking signs have appeared in Denver. Photo by Bobby Lefebre

Move your car, Donald. This isn't a real parking sign; it's an artistic statement done in wheat paste. Since the November 8 election, "No Trump Anytime" street-art pieces have started popping up in Denver, courtesy Plastic Jesus.

A British-born, L.A.-based street artist, Plastic Jesus is best-known for his work that states, "Stop Making Stupid People Famous," and the six-inch tall wall built he around Donald Trump's Walk-of-Fame star, as reported by Dennis Romero at our sister publication, LA Weekly. The live installation in Hollywood was done on July 16, and the original is even for sale in all of its 3D glory on Plastic Jesus's website.

The wall around Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood walk of fame was an installation piece by Plastic Jesus. Photo courtesy of Plastic Jesus

According to the artist's website: "Plastic Jesus is not about revolution, he is not a anarchist but would like to see some changes around the place. His work is more about shining a small light into some of those dark corners of society." He has focused that light on topics ranging from poverty to the death of Robin Williams.

Keep your eyes peeled for more Trump-inspired street-art, as seen in this image captured by graffiti documentarian Gary Glasser, The Anarchivist.