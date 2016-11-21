Photos: Star Wars and the Power of Costume Takes Off at Denver Art Museum

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

Like the movie series that inspired it, Star Wars and the Power of Costume is proving a big hit at the Denver Art Museum, with out-of-this-world attendance figures. But the exhibit is about more than star power; it "basically is looking at form and function," says Saul Sopoci Drake, exhibitions project director at the Smithsonian, which pulled the show together. "What that means is showing these guys as they are originally intended to be: in action." Photographer Brandon Marshall got in on the action at the Star Wars exhibit, which runs until April 2.

