Reviewed: Four Art Shows Closing This Weekend, Five More to See Now!

EXPAND Installation view of Michael J. Dowling’s solo at Leon Gallery. Amanda Tipton

The weather will be great this weekend, but you'll definitely want to spend some time indoors, because four strong shows close this weekend. Keep reading for capsule reviews of those and other exhibits around town, in the order that they're closing.

More of Michael Dowling's work at Leon. Leon Gallery

You Already Know How This Will End. Michael J. Dowling is the subject of this striking solo at Leon Gallery. Dowling has built a solid reputation based on drawings and paintings — and now sculptures — with an Old Master-ish classicism about them that he intentionally undermines through additions and subtractions that he dubs “redactions.” He begins with traditional imagery — portraits, in particular, but also birds, animals and even a ship — then both erases and covers over parts of each image. This is conceptual, but it also creates striking compositions; mostly, though, it gives his work an edge that clearly separates it from the traditional-realist aesthetic to which his style is related. Dowling’s figures and representations often refer, at least indirectly, to art-historical precedents, especially those from Italian art. That said, his marks are so confidently applied and so unerring in their ability to convey pictorial content that his drafting skills appear to be something he comes by naturally, even with this Italianate influence. Through March 4 at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, ifoundleon.com. Read the review of You Already Know How This Will End.

EXPAND “Untitled (In a Meadow)”, oil on inkjet print by Daisy Patton. Daisy Patton

Daisy Patton and Margaret Lawless. Michael Warren Contemporary, one of the city’s top galleries, often presents two exhibits back to back, as is the case right now. The star attraction, Throw My Ashes Into the Sea: New Works by Daisy Patton, takes over the front space, while its companion solo, Creative Destruction: New Works by Margaret Lawless, is installed in the back. Daisy Patton creates neo-pop paintings based on found photos (she calls them “abandoned”). The photos have been entirely divorced from their history and context, so the people in them represent lost memories, giving Patton permission to give them new identities. The results are inkjet enlargements partly covered over with oils. Margaret Lawless also messes with photos and uses them as the basis of her pieces, but she does something completely different. Instead of looking for anonymous amateur photos like Patton does, Lawless aims higher, using the famous photos of New York taken by Berenice Abbott in the 1930s and translating them into layered paintings incorporating collage. Through March 4 at Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com. Read the full review of Daisy Patton, Margaret Lawless shows.

Brandon Reese sculptures and Roland Bernier paintings at Walker Fine Art. Dawnelle Reese

Amalgamated Contemplation. The five artists included in this group show are mostly exploring abstraction, with a few of them taking a conceptual route to do so. Filling the entry space and spilling out through the rest of the gallery are Brandon Reese’s rustic sculptures in the form of lattice constructions and stacked totems. Reese’s three-dimensional creations couldn’t be more different from Roland Bernier’s paintings, but they look great together anyway. Among Bernier's better-known word-based works, there are also three of his spectacular all-over abstractions from the 1990s. These pieces are all-over compositions covered with marks that suggest graffiti tagging. Reese and Bernier are the stars of this show, but the three others taking part also make strong showings. There are Ben Strawn’s airy abstractions, some incorporating wire “drawings” rising off their surfaces. In the back are a group of aerial photos by Angela Beloian covered with web-like digital drawings in white; adjacent to these are sparely composed and intimately scaled abstract monoprints by Kellie Cannon. Through March 4 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the review of Amalgamated Contemplation .

"Underneath It All," by Kate Petley, acrylic and archival ink on canvas. Courtesy Robischon Gallery

Westfall, et al. What seems like a major group show at Robischon Gallery is actually a set of eight interlocking solos. The first is Stephen Westfall, which starts the festivities with a bang: His fifteen-by-fifty-foot harlequin-patterned mural “Canterbury” dominates the front space. Don Voisine picks up seamlessly where the Westfalls leave off. Voisine orchestrates flat color planes with hard edges into an imagined three-dimensional space. In the viewing room, Lloyd Martin features architectonic compositions built with horizontal bars. The paintings in Deborah Zlotsky resonate with the Martins, sharing certain broad stylistic attributes, while in the adjacent space, Kate Petley takes the walls with her updated color-field abstraction, notably the magisterial “One Day.” The initial draw to the back is Jason Karolak, as Karolak's large, distinctively colored and graphically robust “Untitled (P-1518)” can be seen from the other end of the gallery. Opposite are a group of expressionist paintings in Marcelyn McNeil. Finally, Wendi Harford includes just two paintings in an alcove, but they are so tall they make for a strong outing anyway. Through March 4 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the review of all eight shows.

“Lodestar,” by Aaron Karp, acrylic on canvas. Patrick Carr

The Connected Edge. Geometric abstraction has played an outsized role in the art of the American West for the past fifty years. It might have to do with the hard edges of the mountains set against the sky or those impossibly flat high plains, but whatever the reason, it’s making a comeback. A strong case for this return is made in The Connected Edge, at William Havu Gallery, where a trio of artists — two from New Mexico and one from Wyoming — employ linear elements in their compositions. The graphic power of the Jeff Kahm striped paintings is striking. Kahm is a Plains Cree who teaches at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, and his work has a distinct Native American quality. Similarly conceived yet distinct are the striped paintings by Wyoming’s Clay Johnson. Despite their simplicity — just a stack of horizontal bands — they are complex and expressively painted. The work of the last of the three, New Mexico’s Aaron Karp, represents a completely different sensibility, though there is a clear affinity between his work and that of the others: an interest in meticulous drafting. Through March 11 at William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com. Read the full review of The Connected Edge.

Keep reading for more reviews.