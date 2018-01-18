Review: Displaced Artists at Home in The New Underground

The term “gentrification” has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue lately, and its effect on the art scene over the past couple of years exemplifies the whole process as it’s unfolding in Denver. As old neighborhoods are discovered by the developers who are misshaping the new city, new residents and businesses come in and the rents begin to soar, driving established residents out.

Though the forced closure of Rhinoceropolis was a big story at the end of 2016, other dislocations were happening around the same time, including those of Ice Cube, Hinterland and Edge galleries. Last year, the ax fell on the longtime homes of Pirate, Next and Ironton’s gallery (some of the studios are still there)...and there's no end in sight.

Moved by what's happening, artists Katharine McGuinness and Leo Franco conceived of The New Underground, the current exhibit at Spark Gallery. Mark Brasuell, Spark’s president, joined them in the concept phase, and they sent out a call for artists who were members of alternative spaces that had been compelled to relocate because of the increasing commercial development of the core neighborhoods. Apart from a size limit, there were no other selection guidelines; everything that was brought in became part of the show.