Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Seven Free), January 27-29

EXPAND It's a fire party this weekend. Brandon Marshall

Hard to believe this is the last weekend in January, but it's true — so let's make this one memorable. There are almost too many laughs to be had, social movements to join and, of course, beer to drink. Check the Westword calendar for even more fun.

Music, food and art to benefit the homeless, at the Capitol today. Denver Homeless Out Loud Facebook

Right to Rest Fest 2017

Colorado State Capitol

2 p.m. Friday, free

Support those whose rights are infringed upon every day. For the folks whose voices are not heard, we have organizations like Denver Homeless Out Loud fighting to get a proper bill of rights drafted for the less fortunate. To celebrate the cause, there will be live bands, food, art and presentations about the group's mission. Let's get our community together in harmony for all.

EXPAND Get wowed by fire in Breckenridge all weekend. Brandon Marshall

Fire Arts Festival

The Riverwalk Center

5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, free

Fire is just plain badass. The color, the heat, the danger, the beauty — it's a powerful force to be reckoned with, and some folks have mastered how to harvest it. Take a trip up the hill sometime this weekend for statues ablaze, dancers aglow, music to match, and projects to take home with you.

Sexpot Comedy Presents: The Nerd Roast All Stars

Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito

7 p.m. Friday, free

These nerds have been at it for a year now, so let's play the highlight reel Friday night. Cody Spyker brings her rendition of dragon mom Daenerys Targaryen, while Mitch Jones brings the force in the form of Luke Skywalker. Dumbledore, Mario, Spock and many more will make an appearance. It's a nerd celebration, so wave your wand and get down here.

Get Awesome Party

Lost Lake Lounge

7 p.m. Friday, $5-$10

For hip-hop heads who also get down on the white stuff, we've got a snow-bro party over on East Colfax for you. Kind Dub Music, Qbala Music, Full Metal and more bring jams. We're hoping there will be some product given out as well. Get your tickets here.

Read on for more things to do this weekend.

