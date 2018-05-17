Ten Ways to Celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day

Love Colorado for the mountains? Join the club. But how about the public lands? In May 2016, Colorado established the third Saturday in May as Colorado Public Lands Day, becoming the first state to establish a state-specific holiday for public lands. This year, the holiday takes place on Saturday, May 19. Here are ten ways for you to celebrate public lands.

Get Out! Saison Tapping Celebration at Mountain Tap Brewery

Friday, May 18, 3:30 to 10 p.m.

910 Yampa Street, Steamboat Springs

Mountain Tap Brewery will be tapping its Get Out! Belgian saison. The beer is intended to encourage people to — you guessed it — get out!

EXPAND Celebrate public lands by getting up close and personal with Brown's Canyon National Monument. Photo courtesy of Noah's Art White Water & Adventure Co.

Raft Through Brown's Canyon National Monument

Trips start at 8 a.m.

Noah’s Ark Whitewater & Adventure Co.

23910 U.S. Highway 285 South, Buena Vista

Half-day rafting prices start at $55

If there's one better way to honor public lands than by rafting through a national monument, it's with a donation. On May 19, 10 percent of all the proceeds from Brown's Canyon Rafting Trips will be donated to Colorado’s Public Lands to continue to preserve and protect the wild and beautiful landscapes that we all love to explore.