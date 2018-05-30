Walker Fine Art's Latest Group Show Makes a Mark

For a long time, Bobbi Walker’s practice was to fill the various spaces of her Walker Fine Art with a big solo, maybe two, and then the rest with a Whitman’s Sampler of what she had in stock. At the dawn of the current season, she changed things up and started doing coherent group shows throughout the place. Though I miss those big solos, for sure, her new approach of putting together artists whose work is interlinked by theme or style, or both, does make things flow better than they did before.
The current offering is Mark Makers with gallery director Walker taking a wide-open view of what that phrase typically means. Not only does she include artists who do actual mark making on paper or canvas, she has stretched the idea to also include those interested in metaphorical mark making, elements that appear as marks but were not literally marked onto a ground.
The show starts off with that latter concept of mark making as represented by several wall installations by Julie Maren made of natural materials, typically painted, that “mark” the wall – not directly, but visually. The largest piece, on the north wall in the two-story atrium space, is “Botanica.” Maren has taken acorn caps and filled them with paint and glass and mounted them slightly out from the wall on little brass mounts. The rainbow colors are arranged from cool greens on the left slowly morphing into warmer purples, reds and pinks. The acorns have been positioned so there are waves, with the whole thing rising from left to right. It’s a great way to open the exhibit, especially since it establishes from the start that the show takes a wide view of what constitutes a mark.
In the niches that face one another beyond, the typical sense of a what a mark maker does is what’s on top —putting a paint-laden brush to canvas. To the left are neofuturist compositions by Ellen Moershel. Though slashing and arching marks predominate in them, and the marks may have been made quickly, the paint is strictly controlled and hasn’t been splashed around too much. Even more strictly controlled are the abstract paintings employing vaguely celestial shapes by Brigan Gresh.
The back pair of spaces showcase some recent abstracts by Mary Mackey who only recently was taken on by Walker. Mackey is showing watercolors reduced to tones and shadows with the extensive areas of bare paper dominating their appearance. They have a classic modernist look to them. On the opposite side are a line up of Patricia Finley’s handsome resin paintings that include all-over handling of the compositions made up of linear drips against deeply colored grounds. Finishing off this section are dreamy abstracts in pale colors by Ana Zanic that have a floral vibe.
The greatest stretch for the phrase “mark makers” has to be sculptor Brandon Reese, unless you think of three-dimensional work as marking space, which I guess it does. Reese often combines materials in novel ways as in “Jakin” and “Dove Returned” in which he uses carved wood and ceramics in single pieces, with the clay parts mounted on top of the wooden ones. The Reese sculptures are placed throughout the show, and they work with the pieces on the walls by the other artists both because they have an earthy feel, so they are visually quiet, and because they are abstracts like everything else in the show.
Gallery director Walker might have been a little loose in applying the definition of mark makers but the results are pretty tight.
Mark Makers at Walker Fine Art runs through July 7, at 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, (entrance on Cherokee Street). Call 303-355-8955 or go to Walker Fine Art's website for more information.
