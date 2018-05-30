Walker Fine Art's Latest Group Show Makes a Mark

For a long time, Bobbi Walker’s practice was to fill the various spaces of her Walker Fine Art with a big solo, maybe two, and then the rest with a Whitman’s Sampler of what she had in stock. At the dawn of the current season, she changed things up and started doing coherent group shows throughout the place. Though I miss those big solos, for sure, her new approach of putting together artists whose work is interlinked by theme or style, or both, does make things flow better than they did before.

The current offering is Mark Makers with gallery director Walker taking a wide-open view of what that phrase typically means. Not only does she include artists who do actual mark making on paper or canvas, she has stretched the idea to also include those interested in metaphorical mark making, elements that appear as marks but were not literally marked onto a ground.

EXPAND Installation view of Mark Makers at Walker Fine Art. Courtesy of Walker Fine Art

The show starts off with that latter concept of mark making as represented by several wall installations by Julie Maren made of natural materials, typically painted, that “mark” the wall – not directly, but visually. The largest piece, on the north wall in the two-story atrium space, is “Botanica.” Maren has taken acorn caps and filled them with paint and glass and mounted them slightly out from the wall on little brass mounts. The rainbow colors are arranged from cool greens on the left slowly morphing into warmer purples, reds and pinks. The acorns have been positioned so there are waves, with the whole thing rising from left to right. It’s a great way to open the exhibit, especially since it establishes from the start that the show takes a wide view of what constitutes a mark.