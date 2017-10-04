Review: Art Star William Stockman Shines at Gildar Gallery

William Stockman became a star in Denver’s art scene in the 1990s via ambitious solos filled with beautifully crafted, nominally representational works with enigmatic subject matter. And he’s still at it, as seen in the marvelous William Stockman: After Thought, now at Gildar Gallery.

The paintings here represent a straightforward continuation of the aesthetic and narrative interests that Stockman has explored all along (birds, the nature of the figure, conveying emotion), yet some are notably more painterly than usual. Still, drawing continues to be the basis of Stockman’s art, with pronounced drawn components anchoring the works in this show. Some, like “We’re All Losers Now” and the closely associated though much more monumental “Walk in the Sun Once More,” are signature Stockmans covered with figural elements — in particular, depictions of busts. These elements have been loosely carried out and are sometimes smeared or covered over. In both paintings, the grounds are essentially white, recalling Stockman’s classic black-on-white drawings, but with judicious bursts of colors here and there.

"New Invasive Species," by William Stockman, acrylic, oil and oil stick on panel. Wes Magyar