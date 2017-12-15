Weekend Warriors: Five Deals to Zen Out to December 15 to 17

Take a break from the stress of the holidays and ease into the weekend with plenty of yoga and relaxation. Choose from workouts that will restore your mind and body or give you a full-body workout. Slip into some yoga pants and find your inner zen.
Stoned for the Holidays
International Church of Cannabis
Friday, December 15, 4 p.m.
The International Church of Cannabis is hosting a micro holiday market this Friday evening, but the vibe will be much more relaxed compared to other holiday shopping experiences. The Cannabis Gift Fair will take place all afternoon, and a donation-based yoga class will be offered at 4 p.m. to wind shoppers down even further. Jimmy Smrz, owner of Yoga on the Green, will be educating yogis about the science and spirituality of marijuana as medicine throughout the practice. Visit the Stoned for the Holidays Facebook event page for more information.
Donation-Based Poetry, Prana and Asana
RiNo Yoga Social
Friday, December 15, 7 p.m.
RiNo Yoga Social and Komorebi Yoga will come together this Friday night to offer a special donation-based restorative yoga class. This type of yoga is typically taught with the support of props — such as blankets and blocks — to aid in total relaxation, and the class will also add poetry and affirmations to further the mind-body connection. Mats and props will be provided. For more information about this restorative class, visit the Facebook event page.
Reset and Align
RiNo Yoga Social
Saturday, December 16, 10:30 a.m.
Use this weekend as an opportunity to “reset and realign” with your intentions and goals. This $10 class includes yoga, energy clearings, meditation, yoga and essential oils from yoga and fitness instructor Kimmy Hidalgo of the Sweet Sweat Life. Sage kits, malas and tea will be available after the class, as well. Mats and props will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring a journal. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Ugly Sweater Flow
Tava Yoga
Saturday, December 16, 3:30 p.m.
Pull out the ugliest sweater that provides you with the most flexibility and join Tava Yoga for an Ugly Sweater Flow. The studio will hold a holiday party this Saturday, complete with eggnog, cookie decorating and special events, including the donation-based class. All proceeds will go to Denver Kids Inc., a mentoring program through Denver Public Schools. Visit Tava Yoga’s website to pre-register.
Grand Reopening Celebration
Yoga Pod Boulder
Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m.
It’s been two weeks since Yoga Pod Boulder closed its original studio on the Twenty Ninth Street mall, and this Saturday, the new studio will open in Market Square with a grand reopening party. An open house — with live music by Young Atlas — will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., and a free community class begins at 5:30 p.m. Sweat, Heat and Beatz will be offered in all three of the studio’s rooms. For more information about the event, visit the Yoga Pod Boulder website.
Holiday Open House
Sunday, December 17, 1:30 p.m.
RTR Pilates Highlands Ranch
Finding motivation to hit the gym can be tough during the holiday season, so the instructors at RTR Pilates Highlands Ranch have put together a holiday open house to offer tips and special studio offers. Instructor Kristie Frazier will lead a free workshop on the reformer machines, as well. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
