Weekend Warriors: Five Deals to Zen Out to December 15 to 17

Take a break from the stress of the holidays and ease into the weekend with plenty of yoga and relaxation. Choose from workouts that will restore your mind and body or give you a full-body workout. Slip into some yoga pants and find your inner zen.

It doesn't get more relaxed than Yoga on the Green. Yoga on the Green Facebook Page

Stoned for the Holidays

International Church of Cannabis

Friday, December 15, 4 p.m.

The International Church of Cannabis is hosting a micro holiday market this Friday evening, but the vibe will be much more relaxed compared to other holiday shopping experiences. The Cannabis Gift Fair will take place all afternoon, and a donation-based yoga class will be offered at 4 p.m. to wind shoppers down even further. Jimmy Smrz, owner of Yoga on the Green, will be educating yogis about the science and spirituality of marijuana as medicine throughout the practice. Visit the Stoned for the Holidays Facebook event page for more information.