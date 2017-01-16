A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting

Brandon Marshall

It's been a long road for Initiative 300. Last summer, some people doubted that Denver's social-use provision would pass — and the vote tally wasn't official until a week after the November 8 election. But now, under the city's schedule, businesses will have to wait until this summer before they can submit applications for permits. On January 18, Denver's social-use advisory committee will hold its first meeting, and begin crafting other rules for implementation. To help you catch up, here are links to some of our stories on the action thus far:

