A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Brandon Marshall
It's been a long road for Initiative 300. Last summer, some people doubted that Denver's social-use provision would pass — and the vote tally wasn't official until a week after the November 8 election. But now, under the city's schedule, businesses will have to wait until this summer before they can submit applications for permits. On January 18, Denver's social-use advisory committee will hold its first meeting, and begin crafting other rules for implementation. To help you catch up, here are links to some of our stories on the action thus far:
Social Pot Use Coming to Denver As Yes on 200 Campaign Finally Claims Victory
Kate McKee Simmons
Social Consumption Coming to Denver, as 300 Officially Passes
Brandon Marshall
Denver's Initiative 300 Allows Social Use, But Implementation Still Months Away
Brandon Marshall
Denver Announces Social Consumption Advisory Committee Members
Chloe Sommers
