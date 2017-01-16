menu

A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting

Colorado Cannabis Calendar for January 2017


A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5:57 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Brandon Marshall
It's been a long road for Initiative 300. Last summer, some people doubted that Denver's social-use provision would pass — and the vote tally wasn't official until a week after the November 8 election. But now, under the city's schedule, businesses will have to wait until this summer before they can submit applications for permits. On January 18, Denver's social-use advisory committee will hold its first meeting, and begin crafting other rules for implementation. To help you catch up, here are links to some of our stories on the action thus far:

A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Social Pot Use Coming to Denver As Yes on 200 Campaign Finally Claims Victory

A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Kate McKee Simmons

Social Consumption Coming to Denver, as 300 Officially Passes

A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Brandon Marshall

Denver's Initiative 300 Allows Social Use, But Implementation Still Months Away

A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Brandon Marshall

Denver Announces Social Consumption Advisory Committee Members

A Refresher Course in Advance of Denver's Social-Use Advisory Committee Meeting
Chloe Sommers

Cannabis Leaders Map Out Denver's Social Use Rollout

