Medical marijuana flower, trim, concentrates and other infused-products were all subject to the recall.
Jacqueline Collins

Another Denver Marijuana Grow Issues Pesticide Recall

Thomas Mitchell | November 3, 2017 | 2:23pm
Another medical marijuana cultivation has seen its products recalled because of potentially unsafe pesticide residues, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. Issued in ordinance with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the recall was levied on Denver cultivation Tree of Wellness Inc., which does business as the Colorado Springs medical dispensary Tree of Wellness.

"Affected products include marijuana flower, trim, concentrates, and infused-products. Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the medical center from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of," the recall reads. The products tested positive for myclobutanil, a chemical banned from cannabis application by the CDA.

The same chemical responsible for a recall issued by Little Brown House and Reefer Madness dispensaries last week, myclobutanil is an ingredient in Eagle 20, a fungicide applied to grapes and other agricultural products that's considered potentially unsafe by the CDA and is still debated among cannabis growers.

Products bearing the Optional Premise Cultivation License numbers 403-00664 and 402-00443 are subject to the recall. Find the dates of affected harvest batches and the full recall notice below:

HSATree_of_Wellness_11032017.pdf

This is second recall on Tree of Wellness Inc. products since the CDA created its list of banned cannabis pesticides. In October 2016, the Denver Department of Environmental Health issued a recall on products from the cultivation, citing positive tests for the banned chemicals myclobutanil, spiromesifin, spinosyn and avermectin.

The DOR and CDA declined to comment the situation, saying it was still an open investigation. Tree of Wellness Inc. and the Tree of Wellness dispensary have yet to respond to requests for comment. We'll update this story as we learn more.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

