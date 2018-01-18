Ask a Stoner: Did I Get Scammed Trying to Buy Cannabis Oil?

Dear Stoner: I bought what I thought was cannabis oil from a doctor, but I was sent hemp oil. I told him I needed it for depression and anxiety. Did he scam me, or am I the ignorant one?

Marietta

Dear Marietta: Asking your doctor about medical marijuana is highly beneficial if you’re lucky enough to have one who’s both up to date and willing to talk about it, but any physician who doesn’t know the difference between THC, CBD and hemp-seed oil — all three of which are technically cannabis oil — isn’t worth listening to on the subject. If you were sent hemp-seed oil, there was either a mistake or you were scammed, as hemp-seed oil is used as a food supplement, wood varnish and skin-care product, but not for mental health.