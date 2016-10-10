Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events October 10-14 (and Beyond)

MiNDFUL

Mother's High Tea

October 10

MiNDFUL is hosting its Fourth Annual Mother's High Tea, an elegant tea party honoring women and mothers in the cannabis industry, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 10, at the McNichols Building. Wear nice tea attire and hear keynote speaker Colorado Senator Irene Aguilar as she is joined by Eileen Konieczny, president of American Cannabis Nurses Association; Carrie Roberts, Scurti of Law Enforcement Against Prohibition and Medicine Man Technologies; and Floribeth Beckman, owner of Herbanoids. Children and gentleman are welcome to attend, too; activities include art tables, a postcard campaign, a non-profit educational area and a photo booth. Find out more here.

EXPAND Joe Dolce will discuss his new book. Brave New Weed

Joe Dolce and Brave New Weed

October 12

Joe Dolce, the former editor-in-chief of Details and Star magazines, has written a book about the world of cannabis called Brave New Weed. He'll be at the Tattered Cover in Lodo at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, for a reading and book-signing. Find out more at tatteredcover.com.

Jake Lilly, candidate for district attorney in Jefferson and Gilpin counties. Courtesy of Jake Lilly

Fundraiser and Q&A for Jake Lilly

October 12

Jake Lilly, who is running for district attorney in Jefferson and Gilpin counties, has pledged to support the state's cannabis industry — recreational, medical and production — if elected DA. Hoban Law Group and TMC Partners are hosting a fundraiser for Lilly from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Hoban Law Group downtown. RSVP to diana@toddmitchem.com.

Munch & Learn: Decarboxylation and Cannabinoid Activation with the Pot Scientist

October 13

Join Carter Baird, aka the Pot Scientist, at City Hall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, October 13, for a presentation on how to use scientific method with different extraction methods, specifically decarboxylation and cannabinoid activation. The event is free, but organizers request you register here.

Plan ahead:

2016 Denver Marijuana Management Symposium

October 27-28

For the second consecutive year, the City and County of Denver will host a two-day conference for anyone who is, or will be, responsible for implementing marijuana policies and regulations at the local and state levels. The 2016 Denver Marijuana Management Symposium will run October 27 through October 28 at the Colorado Convention Center. An optional marijuana industry tour for symposium participants will take place on October 26. Find more information at DMMS2016.org.

CannaGrow Expo

October 29-30

This two-day educational expo at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Hotel and Convention Center is dedicated to the art and science of growing cannabis; cannabis growers, grow managers, dispensary owners and grow enthusiasts will be able to explore the latest cannabis cultivation technology, tools and techniques. Find out more here.