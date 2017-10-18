Cannabis Symposium Focuses on Sustainability, Energy Efficiency

The cannabis industry's thirst for energy has been well documented, with a majority of commercial cultivations burning electricity indoors because of local laws banning outdoor grows...and also because it's easier to control growing environments indoors. With over 591 active cultivation licenses operating out of 295 locations in Denver, the city is a fitting host for the hundred-plus cannabis growers, energy consultants and waste experts attending the Cannabis Sustainability Symposium, a two-day conference geared towards increasing efficiency and sustainability in commercial pot.

Put on by the Cannabis Certification Council and sponsored by Denver Relief Consulting and the Denver Department of Environmental Health, the symposium aims to address growing issues in an evolving industry as well as nip some problems in the bud. The CCC is a nonprofit organization that independently certifies cannabis products as organically grown and fairly produced; the DEH, one of the small number of government entities that enforce safe growing practices in Colorado, has been one of the most proactive agencies to work with cannabis growers, releasing the Cannabis Environmental Best Management Practices Guide in partnership with the CCC on October 16, the day before the symposium began.

And best practices was definitely a focus during the symposium's first day. "The cannabis industry has an energy problem," Scale Microgrid Solutions founder Tim Hade told the audience on October 17. "But the problem is solvable." Hade's company provides energy solutions for agriculture in controlled environments; he was one of dozens of sustainability experts brought in to teach industry members about energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, pest management and community engagement in licensed cannabis businesses. "What we know is that the cannabis industry is going to impact the CO2 output in the United States. What we don't know is if that impact will be positive or negative."