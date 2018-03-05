Colorado Cannabis Calendar for March

"With a new members-only cannabis club recently coming to town and Denver's first licensed pot lounge set to open in less than two weeks, the city is finally getting places for people to consume socially. For those who want a reason to leave their homes to smoke pot, there are also several 420-friendly events happening this week on our Cannabis Calendar. Read below for more details.
Licensing, Permitting and Inspections for the Marijuana Industry
Wednesday, March 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
Denver Post Building
101 West Colfax Avenue
The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Community Planning and Development, Fire Department and Department of Public Health and Environment will host a forum about proper licensing, permitting and inspections in the cannabis industry. Attendance is free, but RSVP with CPDCommunications@denvergov.org by Tuesday, March 6.
Bend & Blaze: A Higher Yoga Experience
Thursdays through Saturdays
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
One of Denver's original cannabis-infused yoga classes is back. Bend & Blaze will hold classes every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at varying times at Cultivated Synergy. Hatha flow yoga will be taught by a certified instructor with cannabis consumption permitted to enhance the experience. RSVP (21+) and learn about ticket pricing on the Bend & Blaze web page.
Self Love Sunday
Sunday, March 11
Phil Lewis Art Studio and Gallery
2034 Pearl Street, Boulder
You Canna Be Well, 1906 and Azara are teaming up for a series of Sunday hangouts for you to define your purpose in 2018. Guests (21+) can indulge in cannabis treats while checking out the art gallery and mingling. A $5 entrance donation is suggested; proceeds will go to the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. Learn more at eventbrite.com.
Colorado Vibes Art, Music, Fashion Showcase
Friday, March 16, 7 to 11 p.m.
Spectra Art Space
1836 South Broadway
Some of Colorado's most interesting emerging artists, performers, fashion designers, chefs and musicians will all be under one roof during the kickoff of Spectra Art Space's second Colorado Vibes Art, Music, Fashion Showcase. Over-21 creatives will be in the spotlight during the 420-friendly event, with more performances going on in the back yard. Tickets (21+) are free, but RSVP at eventbrite.com.
MCBA Cannabis Opportunity Summit
Thursday, March 22, through Saturday, March 24
University of Denver Daniels College of Business
2101 South University Boulevard
The Minority Cannabis Business Association has partnered with the University of Denver Daniels College of Business and Hoban Law Group of Colorado to host an opportunity summit for minorities in the cannabis industry. A wide range of speaker sessions and work groups will focus on trends, issues and potential in legal cannabis and how they relate to minorities. Tickets purchased on or before March 18 are $99; those purchased after that date are $119. Learn more about the schedule and speakers on the event's website.
NoCo Hemp Expo
Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7
The Ranch Events Complex
5280 Arena Circle, Loveland
The NoCo Hemp Expo returns to the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland for a fifth year. There will be vendors, symposiums and panel discussions — all focusing on hemp — as well as food and live music. Tickets range from $15 for the Saturday expo to $65 for both days and access to business-to-business events. Learn more on the expo website.
Cannabis: A Visual Perspective
Through May 20
CU Museum of Natural History
1030 Broadway, Boulder
This current art exhibit at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History includes botanical watercolor, colored pencil, print and mixed-media illustrations from the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists, all of which explore the diversity of cannabis. Learn more on the exhibit's web page.
Send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.
