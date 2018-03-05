Colorado Cannabis Calendar for March

Multiple 420-friendly events are going on in Denver and Boulder this week, with more on the horizon.

"With a new members-only cannabis club recently coming to town and Denver's first licensed pot lounge set to open in less than two weeks, the city is finally getting places for people to consume socially. For those who want a reason to leave their homes to smoke pot, there are also several 420-friendly events happening this week on our Cannabis Calendar. Read below for more details.



Licensing, Permitting and Inspections for the Marijuana Industry

Wednesday, March 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

Denver Post Building

101 West Colfax Avenue

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Community Planning and Development, Fire Department and Department of Public Health and Environment will host a forum about proper licensing, permitting and inspections in the cannabis industry. Attendance is free, but RSVP with CPDCommunications@denvergov.org by Tuesday, March 6.

Bend & Blaze: A Higher Yoga Experience

Thursdays through Saturdays

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

One of Denver's original cannabis-infused yoga classes is back. Bend & Blaze will hold classes every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at varying times at Cultivated Synergy. Hatha flow yoga will be taught by a certified instructor with cannabis consumption permitted to enhance the experience. RSVP (21+) and learn about ticket pricing on the Bend & Blaze web page.