Colorado Cannabis Calendar for January 2017

Denver's cannabis calendar is filling up this month. Whether you'd like to meet with other ganjapreners, learn more about how to market your business or get a job in the industry, you'll find plenty of opportunities in January. Here's the rundown:

Marijuana Business Association Meetup

Tuesday, January 10

Join the MJBA at its monthly meet-up at Cultivated Synergy. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, you can meet others in the cannabis industry while hearing presentations by Cultivated Synergy, Miller Soils, GrowEcology, Curved Paper and MJBA founder and executive director David Rheins.

Admission is $10 at the door.

Munch & Learn: Cannabis Marketing, Branding, PR and Advertising

Wednesday, January 18

January’s Munch & Learn is all about marketing. Olivia Mannix, co-founder and CEO of Cannabrand, will discuss how to effectively market a cannabis brand when mainstream advertising platforms are not readily available. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Vicente Sederberg law firm; admission is free, but you can get lunch — a sandwich from Cheba Hut, chips and a drink — for $13.

Colorado Cannabis Career Summit and Product Showcase

Thursday, January 19

If you're looking for a job in the cannabis industry, now is the time to update your résumé! From 2 to 8 p.m. on January 19, join Vangst Talent Network at City Hall, 1144 Broadway, for Vangst's annual career summit and product showcase. Over 45 companies looking for employees will be on hand; others will be showcasing their products. General admission tickets are $9.99.

Sensi Night

Friday, January 20

Sensi Night is a free event where you can meet and network with local cannabis thought leaders. The gathering will run from 8 p.m. to midnight at City Hall; RSVPs encouraged.

Veritas Fine Cannabis Meet and Greet

Friday, January 20

Veritas Fine Cannabis will host a dispensary meet-and-greet event from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oasis Cannabis Superstore and answer any questions customers may have. Come by to say "high!"

Terpines! The Entourage Effect Evolved.

Indo Expo

Tuesday, January 24

Terpenes are hydrocarbons found in most plants, including cannabis, that serve as a natural defense to insects and fungal growth; terpenes are also responsible for the taste, smell and effects of each strain. Join Cannabis Clinicians Colorado at the Plaza Building on the Auraria campus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on January 24 for a symposium on terpenes and the entourage effect with guest speaker Steven Bennett. The event is free for students; non-member tickets are $30.

Indo Expo Trade Show

Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

The Indo Expo Trade Show at the Denver Mart is designed to build relationships between growers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the public. The show is open to industry members only on January 28; on January 29, it's open to the public.

