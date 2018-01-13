Colorado Cannabis Sales Drop in November

Colorado cannabis sales saw a small but noticeable drop in November 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. It was the third straight month of decreasing cannabis revenue.

Medical and recreational cannabis combined for $119,567,777 in sales in November, according to DOR data, a 6.3 percent drop month-over-month from October's revenue and almost 12 percent less than September's take However, November's numbers still represented a rise of almost 9.5 percent from the same month in 2016.

Recreational sales accounted for over $87.6 million in November, the lowest-earning month for retail sales since May 2017; medical sales brought in over $31.8 million. Both saw declining numbers from the month before, though medical sales have been firmly stuck in the $31 to $37 million range, while retail sales see more variance.