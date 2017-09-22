Colorado Dominates Top 150 Ancillary Cannabis Companies

Legalizing cannabis doesn't just create jobs involving cultivation of the plant; it also creates businesses that aid those cultivations, infused-product manufacturers and dispensaries. Ancillary businesses to the cannabis industry can be in anything from extraction technology to industry consulting, with many, many things in between.
Ancillary businesses represent the largest and broadest sector of the cannabis industry, according to multiple industry reports, and many of the top companies are based in Colorado. Of the top 150 ancillary cannabis businesses on a recent list from Cannabis Business Executive, 41 are headquartered in Colorado. By comparison, California had 35 on the list, while Washington and Oregon combine for just 22.
As the first state to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado had a head start on encouraging entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to fruition, or to further grow already existing businesses. You may have heard of some of these success stories, such as the Vicente Sederberg law firm and Leafbuyer, thanks to their media presence or consumer-facing products, while others are content to fly under the radar.
Compiling reader surveys and research over the span of four months, CBE chose its 150 favorite ancillary businesses and split them into categories. The highest-ranking Colorado company and only one to crack the top fifteen was Nexus Greenhouse Systems, a greenhouse manufacturer based in Northglenn. However, the company might want to widen its focus: According to the 2017 Marijuana Business Factbook, ancillary businesses that serve industries outside of cannabis have 7 percent higher profitability than those that don't. The top overall entry on CBE's list, Hawthorne Gardening, is a New York-based hydroponics and gardening provider that serves a wide array of cultivations beyond cannabis.
View the entire list and learn more about CBE's grading methods on the CBE site. Here are the Colorado companies that made the cut, their focus and their rank:
3. Nexus Greenhouse Systems
Cultivation Products and Services
Northglenn
17. Urban-Gro
Cultivation Products & Services
Lafayette
24. Ms. Mary Staffing
Staffing/Payroll
Denver
25. Vicente Sederberg
Legal
Denver
28. MJ Freeway
Software
Denver
32. Your Green Contractor
Cultivation Products and Services
Englewood
36. ExtractionTek Solutions
Extraction Equipment
Denver
38. Baker
Software
Denver
40. Surna
Cultivation Products and Services
Boulder
44. Terpp Extractors
Extraction Equipment
Fort Collins
48. Isolate Extraction Systems
Extraction Equipment
Lafayette
51. Canna Advisors
Consulting
Boulder
55. Wilton Inc.
Staffing/Payroll
Denver
56. Grocentia
Cultivation Products and Services
Fort Collins
57. Canna Security America
Security Solutions
Denver
58. Assurpack
Packaging
Greenwood Village
65. Black Dog LED
Cultivation Products and Services
Boulder
66. Vangst
Staffing/Payroll
Denver
72. Gobi Analytical
Lab Testing
Denver
73. Medicine Man Technologies
Consulting
Denver
75. Helix TCS
Software
Greenwood Vilage
77. Amercanex
Media/Publishing
Denver
78. American Cannabis Consulting
Consulting
Denver
82. Hoban Law Group
Legal
Denver
83. National Cannabis Industry Association
Trade Association
Denver
87. RM3 Labs
Lab Testing
Denver
88. Mjardin
Cultivation Products and Services
Denver
89. Hemp Temps
Staffing/Payroll
Aurora
90. Cova
Software
Denver
95. Adilas
Software
Salida
96. Green Mountain Harvest
Cultivation Products and Services
Lakewood
97. McAllister Garfield
Legal
Denver
101. 3C Consulting
Consulting
Denver
107. Wurk
Software
Denver
111. BDS Analytics
Software
Denver
113. Symplifia
Software
Denver
121. Indo Expo Trade Show
Media/Publishing
Denver
123. Leafbuyer
Software
Denver
126. Quintel-MC (ERP Cannabis)
Software
Greenwood Village
138. Denver Relief Consulting
Consulting
Denver
139. Flowerhub
Software
Denver
