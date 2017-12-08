Colorado Universities Using IPods to Study How Cannabis Dabs Affect Driving

In an effort to learn how cannabis use affects driving, Colorado's two major universities are studying the change in a driver's balance, movement ability and reaction time after consuming pot – but to better mirror consumption trends, the study uses subjects who just smoked something much more potent than the schwag our parents grew up with.

The project, a collaboration between the Colorado State University Department of Health and Exercise Science and the University of Colorado Boulder, measures a participant's overall cognitive and movement ability through ten different tests before and after the participant consumes cannabis. The method of consumption? Vaporizing small globs of cannabis concentrates that are anywhere from 70 to 90 percent THC...which is also known as dabbing.

Funded by a $839,500 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the study is the first to measure a dab’s effect on motor function and reaction time, according to CSU. Four of the tests will be measured by a gyroscope and accelerometer on an iPod Touch, CSU researcher Brian Tracy explains, which will save money on equipment costs.