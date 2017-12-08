Colorado Universities Using IPods to Study How Cannabis Dabs Affect Driving

In an effort to learn how cannabis use affects driving, Colorado's two major universities are studying the change in a driver's balance, movement ability and reaction time after consuming pot – but to better mirror consumption trends, the study uses subjects who just smoked something much more potent than the schwag our parents grew up with.
The project, a collaboration between the Colorado State University Department of Health and Exercise Science and the University of Colorado Boulder, measures a participant's overall cognitive and movement ability through ten different tests before and after the participant consumes cannabis. The method of consumption? Vaporizing small globs of cannabis concentrates that are anywhere from 70 to 90 percent THC...which is also known as dabbing.
Funded by a $839,500 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the study is the first to measure a dab’s effect on motor function and reaction time, according to CSU. Four of the tests will be measured by a gyroscope and accelerometer on an iPod Touch, CSU researcher Brian Tracy explains, which will save money on equipment costs.
Tracy's test is focused on a person's ability to maintain balance while rapidly moving a leg, tapping a finger and moving an arm, while a ballistic leg movement test will determine how fast users can move their legs – all of which are measured on the iPod.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Only users with experience dabbing are allowed participate in the study; because CSU receives federal grants, no cannabis will be administered by the research team, and it won't be consumed on campus. “The team is not providing or administering the cannabis,” Tracy says in a statement. “The subjects are doing what they would normally do, to themselves. It’s an observational study.”
CSU has been planning the study for three years. For the past several months, the team has been traveling around the Boulder area in a van outfitted with the testing equipment, studying the participants at their homes before and after they dab.
Because of pot's illegal status federally, public universities conducting studies on its medical, behavioral and cognitive effects have to get creative in how and where they research. These obstacles even extend to equipment use, Tracy says, so he turned to a device more known for music apps and Clash of Clans than testing ballistic leg movements.
“The accelerometer can’t leave the lab, because it is connected to very expensive equipment and amplifiers that are not easily portable," he notes. "The iPod is both inexpensive and portable, so it opens up access to researchers in many different settings.”
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!