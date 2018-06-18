Social Cannabis Use Areas: If Weed Really Were Treated Like Alcohol

Advocates of Denver's first social cannabis use initiative haven't been shy about their disdain for the city's implementation of the voter-approved measure. After Initiative 300 won in November 2016, it took nearly a year for the city's task force to come up with regulations, and under those rules only one business has been approved so far.

The measure's supporters have cited location restrictions and a lack of profitable business opportunities as the main reasons why only three businesses have applied for Cannabis Consumption Establishment licenses; one of those was rejected because it was eighteen feet short of a 1,000-foot buffer between CCEs and any school, drug or alcohol treatment facility, or city-owned park or recreation center. Any business with a liquor license is also barred from applying, and as a result many entrepreneurs say they have no choice but to stay away from social cannabis consumption in order to keep their alcohol revenue.