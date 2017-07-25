menu

Ask a Stoner: Does Marijuana Affect Acid Reflux?


Denver Roofer Offering $500 in Free Weed if You Buy a New Roof

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 8:19 a.m.
By Thomas Mitchell
Corley (right) appeared with a fellow roofer carrying a bag of weed and a giant joint to announce his promotion.
Corley (right) appeared with a fellow roofer carrying a bag of weed and a giant joint to announce his promotion.
Masterpiece Roofing and Painting
A A

It only takes one hailstorm to see how competitive the roofing wars can get in Denver, with companies offering hundreds of dollars in gift cards and rebates in order to persuade homeowners to spend their insurance money with them. But one local roofer is plying his trade with another Colorado pastime in order to get a higher return, offering customers $500 in weed if they buy a new roof from him.

Masterpiece Roofing and Painting owner Rex "the Roofer" Corley (though he's starting to confuse that moniker with "the Reefer" lately) released a video on his company's Facebook page over the weekend announcing his unique promotion. Appearing with fellow roofer Zach Blenkinsopp – known for recently offering a free AR-15 rifle to customers buying a roof from his company in Alabama – Corley offers potential clients $500 in marijuana dispensary vouchers.

"Get a roof, get some weed. And let us turn your roof into a masterpiece," Corley says in the video before a digital green explosion turns into a cloud of smoke over a Masterpiece Roofing sign.

The voucher is redeemable at a handful of local dispensaries.
The voucher is redeemable at a handful of local dispensaries.
Masterpiece Roofing and Painting

Because the promotion gives away vouchers, it's not violating state laws regarding unlicensed marijuana sales or promotional giveaways. Although no one has officially taken him up on the offer, Corley says the response has been incredible. As of this morning, his video announcement has over 100,000 views and more than 550 shares on Facebook.

Even if he doesn't make one sale through the promotion, he believes the publicity is well worth the effort.

"It's sure driven up the SEO to my website," he says with a chuckle. "One of my competitors came up to me over the weekend and said he was going to get a new roof from me now."

Since the Denver area's last big hailstorm happened in early May, it's hard to measure how effective current roofing promotions really are, the roofer explains. While Masterpiece Roofing will continue to offer customers its customary $500 cash rebate if they prefer that, the heady promotion will stick around for at least the immediate future.

"Our reputation's really good. I don't smoke weed, but if someone chooses to do that, that's fine. It's just like drinking a cold beer. I don't have that stigma attached to it that other businesses would," Corley says. "I just wanted to be the first at this."

Masterpiece Roofing and Painting currently has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Thomas Mitchell
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

