Two of Denver's Early Cannabis Players Take on New Challenges

Now that more places are considering legalizing cannabis, some of Colorado's early pot players are moving on to new jobs. Among them are Dan Rowland and Joe Hodas, who both had prominent roles in the early days of Colorado legalization — but at different ends of the spectrum.

Rowland joined the City of Denver communications staff over five years ago, moving to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses in 2014, the same year that recreational cannabis sales began in Colorado. Responsible for handling media requests, public information and community outreach for the first major city agency to oversee retail cannabis licenses in the world, Rowland had to dive right in the tangled world of cannabis regulation...and he hasn't looked backed since. Part of his path moving forward, however, will take him to Canada, where he'll consult cannabis clients about community relations as Canada becomes the first major country to regulate cannabis sales nationally.

"I had the best local government job you could have. It was a blast — I got to work on so many new, interesting challenges over the last five-and-a-half years," Rowland says. "I saw an opportunity: Much like Denver is looked at by cities around the world as the first [to legalize cannabis], Canada is going to be looked at by nations around the world as a case study."