Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Seeds and Hash Equipment Out of the Country?

Dear Stoner: I would like to buy some seeds and hash-making materials when I visit Denver this month from Brazil. What’s the best way to do that?

Felipe

Dear Felipe: You can find both of those here with relative ease — check our online list for dispensaries that carry seeds — but it’s not worth the risk of taking any of it home. Depending on what type of hash-making materials you need (which can range from bubble bags and ice cubes to a closed-loop extraction system), you should be able to purchase them online, as virtually all such supplies can be used for reasons other than cannabis extraction. Just do that instead.

Cannabis seeds can be purchased online from dozens of retailers. Shutterstock.com/ Algirdas Gelazius