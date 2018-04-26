 


Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Seeds and Hash Equipment Out of the Country?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Seeds and Hash Equipment Out of the Country?

Herbert Fuego | April 26, 2018 | 5:56am
Dear Stoner: I would like to buy some seeds and hash-making materials when I visit Denver this month from Brazil. What’s the best way to do that?
Felipe

Dear Felipe: You can find both of those here with relative ease — check our online list for dispensaries that carry seeds — but it’s not worth the risk of taking any of it home. Depending on what type of hash-making materials you need (which can range from bubble bags and ice cubes to a closed-loop extraction system), you should be able to purchase them online, as virtually all such supplies can be used for reasons other than cannabis extraction. Just do that instead.

Cannabis seeds can be purchased online from dozens of retailers.
Cannabis seeds can be purchased online from dozens of retailers.
Shutterstock.com/Algirdas Gelazius

Flying with cannabis seeds is illegal in the U.S., but seeds have been sold internationally via mail order for years, with Dutch and Spanish seed banks shipping to countries around the globe no matter what the laws say. Those seeds aren’t always females, however, and I’ve heard reports of varying luck with the genetic and growing results. My suggestion would be to either buy the seeds here and ship them home, or order them online to be delivered to to your door...or a friend’s, if you’re scared.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

