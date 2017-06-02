Fantastic Seeds and Where to Find Them: Buying Marijuana Seeds in Denver

Many growers prefer seeds over clones because they allow for earlier quality control. Shutterstock

Quality control is important no matter the motivation for growing cannabis. As convenient as clones are, you're stuck with the paranoia of buying B-squad genetics and any diseases or pests they might carry. Using seeds brings more environmental control and peace of mind, and they're cheaper in the long run than clones. So why are they so hard to find?

High quality cannabis seeds aren't as easy to grow and sell as, say, sunflower or pumpkin seeds. The breeding process takes time, according to Ben Holmes, a former cannabis breeder who now specializes in hemp.

"It takes two to three years to develop a seed, to make it sellable," he says of breeding sturdy, potent genetics. "It's tremendously expensive to do it on a large level if you want something good."

Few dispensaries sell and market their own seeds, relying on wholesale suppliers instead. Thanks to the legal boom in business, however, Colorado has more than enough commercial seed breeders to go around — but it's hard to figure out who carries them. After scouring menus and bud bars, we've compiled a list of Denver-area seed breeders and where to find them.

1. The Green Solution

Ten metro locations

If you walk into any Green Solution location, the first thing you'll notice is the selection. So it's no surprise that TGS is a dispensary leader in cannabis home-growing products. Not only does each location sell clones and seeds with TGS genetics, they also sell male marijuana pollen to use on female plants for crossbreeding — but that is NOT recommended for beginners. Check out their online ordering option to see what genetics are in stock at the closest store near you.

It'll take a few months to find out if the Green Solution has Colorado's finest genetics, but at least you can pre-order them online now. The Green Solution

2. The Farm

2801 Iris Avenue, Boulder

303-440-1323

Already known for its secret stash menu and some of the best budtenders in Colorado, the Farm's line of first generation seeds is worth checking out for any experimenting homegrower. Although the seeds come in a variety pack, which can annoy those used to buying three or six of the same strain, the Farm inbreeds all of its strains to ensure desirable traits and potency. Its website even has a page dedicated to germinating cannabis seeds and growing tips.

3. 14er Holistics

2897 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder

303-539-6525

As seed breeding programs continue to fall by the wayside, 14er Holistics remains one of the finest dispensaries to do it. The innovative Boulder pot shop has been selling seeds and tinkering with strains since 2009, creating rare and potent strains like Mamboe (Mamba Double Underdawg x Tahoe OG) and Charlotte's Tange (Charlotte's Web x Tangistan Kush). If you're unsure about driving all the way to Boulder for seeds, buy some of 14er's stanky flower to make it more worthwhile.

4. The Bank

The Bank is an offshoot of the Clinic, one of Denver's most esteemed dispensary chains. One visit to a Clinic bud bar and it's easy to tell why, with award-winning takes on Grape God Bud and Tangie. Unfortunately, you can't get those local favorites from the Bank, but it still has interesting strains to choose from with similar genetics. Classics like Bubba Kush, Durban Poison and SAGE are used to produce hybrids like Grape Kush and Lemon Poison. The list of pot shops that sell the Bank's seeds changes regularly, but it's almost always a safe bet to find them at any of the Clinic's four locations or five others listed below.

Sour Bubba sounds like one helluva high – and someone you don't want to run into in a dark alley. The Bank Facebook Page

The Clinic

2020 South Colorado Boulevard

303-758-9114

4625 East Colfax Avenue

303-333-3644

3460 West 32nd Avenue

303-997-7130

3600 South Wadsworth Boulevard

Lakewood

303-484-8853

Green Man Cannabis

1355 Santa Fe Drive

720-842-4842

7289 East Hampden Avenue

720-382-5950

Kind Love

4380 East Alameda Avenue, Glendale

303-565-3600

Lucy Sky

2394 South Broadway

720-379-7295

2215 East Mississippi Avenue

303-733-5500

Keep reading for more seed breeders and where to find them.

