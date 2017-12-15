 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Get Baked on These No-Bake Vegan Cannabliss Balls

Westword Staff | December 15, 2017 | 7:34am
AA

Cooking with cannabis adds more "BAM!" than anything Emeril Lagasse ever put in a dish, but how about creating something that doesn't require any cooking at all?

These vegan cannabliss balls, whipped up by Westword and Tia Mattson in her Denver kitchen, only require a food processor and refrigerator to make, and they're a tastier option than that fruitcake collecting dust on your kitchen counter.

Related Stories

Mattson used an eighth of Blue Dream cannabis from Willie's Reserve and her LEVO automatic infusion machine to infuse coconut oil for this batch, but you can always substitute your own stash, cooking oil and infusion methods to make this at home.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup dried unsweetened cranberries
  • 1/2 cup dried unsweetened apricots
  • 1/2 cup raw almonds
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup fine desiccated coconut
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao or cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 4 tablespoons melted canna-coconut oil

Steps:

  • Blitz almonds and sunflower seeds in a food processor.
  • Add remaining ingredients and blend into a chunky paste.
  • Rub hands with cold water. Form the mixture into 24 balls.
  • Store in the fridge. Enjoy as needed.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >