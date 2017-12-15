Get Baked on These No-Bake Vegan Cannabliss Balls

Cooking with cannabis adds more "BAM!" than anything Emeril Lagasse ever put in a dish, but how about creating something that doesn't require any cooking at all?

These vegan cannabliss balls, whipped up by Westword and Tia Mattson in her Denver kitchen, only require a food processor and refrigerator to make, and they're a tastier option than that fruitcake collecting dust on your kitchen counter.



Mattson used an eighth of Blue Dream cannabis from Willie's Reserve and her LEVO automatic infusion machine to infuse coconut oil for this batch, but you can always substitute your own stash, cooking oil and infusion methods to make this at home.