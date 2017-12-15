Get Baked on These No-Bake Vegan Cannabliss Balls

Cooking with cannabis adds more "BAM!" than anything Emeril Lagasse ever put in a dish, but how about creating something that doesn't require any cooking at all?
These vegan cannabliss balls, whipped up by Westword and Tia Mattson in her Denver kitchen, only require a food processor and refrigerator to make, and they're a tastier option than that fruitcake collecting dust on your kitchen counter.
Mattson used an eighth of Blue Dream cannabis from Willie's Reserve and her LEVO automatic infusion machine to infuse coconut oil for this batch, but you can always substitute your own stash, cooking oil and infusion methods to make this at home.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup dried unsweetened cranberries
- 1/2 cup dried unsweetened apricots
- 1/2 cup raw almonds
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
- 1/4 cup fine desiccated coconut
- 2 tablespoons raw cacao or cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 4 tablespoons melted canna-coconut oil
Steps:
- Blitz almonds and sunflower seeds in a food processor.
- Add remaining ingredients and blend into a chunky paste.
- Rub hands with cold water. Form the mixture into 24 balls.
- Store in the fridge. Enjoy as needed.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!