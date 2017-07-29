Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs
|
Glassblower Eric Pitts works in a live studio at Colorado Harvest Company.
Jacqueline Collins
There's nothing wrong with those $5 throwaway pipes by the cash register. They serve their purpose and only burn the tip of your mustache hairs at most. But there's much more to the glass world than cheap, generic pieces that'll break if you move too swiftly in tight pants.
Some of the most beautiful smokeable glass is made right here in Colorado, with bongs, pipes and oil rigs made to look like anything but, instead resembling animals, aliens and lollipops. Don't believe us? See for yourself:
|
@zeddglassart Instagram
|
@smash_glass Instagram
|
@wazoo_glass Instagram
|
@epgglass Instagram
|
@musicmanglass Instagram
Keep reading for more Colorado glass porn.Next Page
