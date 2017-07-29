menu

Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs

Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?


Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10:22 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Glassblower Eric Pitts works in a live studio at Colorado Harvest Company.
Glassblower Eric Pitts works in a live studio at Colorado Harvest Company.
Jacqueline Collins
There's nothing wrong with those $5 throwaway pipes by the cash register. They serve their purpose and only burn the tip of your mustache hairs at most. But there's much more to the glass world than cheap, generic pieces that'll break if you move too swiftly in tight pants.

Some of the most beautiful smokeable glass is made right here in Colorado, with bongs, pipes and oil rigs made to look like anything but, instead resembling animals, aliens and lollipops. Don't believe us? See for yourself:

Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs (2)
@zeddglassart Instagram

@zeddglassart

Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs (3)
@smash_glass Instagram

@smash_glass

Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs (4)
@wazoo_glass Instagram

@wazoo_glass

Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs (5)
@epgglass Instagram

@epgglass

Glass Porn: Colorado Bongs, Pipes and Oil Rigs (6)
@musicmanglass Instagram

@musicmanglass

Keep reading for more Colorado glass porn.


Herbert Fuego
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

