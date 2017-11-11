 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Hash-Off measured potency, terpenes and yield to determine winners.EXPAND
The Hash-Off measured potency, terpenes and yield to determine winners.
Jake Browne

Master Blasters: Hash-Off Announces Denver's Top Cannabis Concentrates

Thomas Mitchell | November 11, 2017 | 10:00am
AA

Ever get in an argument with a friend over who makes the best hash? Jake Browne was sick of comparing concentrates with anecdotal information, so the Grow-Off founder and Denver Post cannabis critic decided to figure it out for himself – and lucky for you, he wants to take everyone along for the ride.

Browne's new competition, the Hash-Off, pitted sixteen Denver concentrate-makers against each other, giving each team two pounds of the same strain: Toxic Kool Aid. The companies were then able to use any extraction method they wanted, with potency, terpenes and yield all measured to determine winners for each category. Browne sent each sample to cannabis testing lab TEQ Analytical for scientific judging, but consumers will have a chance to judge online as well.

Related Stories

Browne co-founded the Grow-Off in 2016, giving fifty Colorado commercial cannabis growers the same Race Fuel OG genetics and awarding the top three in potency, terpenes and yields. As with the Grow-Off, Browne wanted a strain for the Hash-Off that was unfamiliar to the dispensary scene. Toxic Kool Aid, a hybrid of Amnesia Haze and the White, is relatively new to Denver. "We wanted to find some flower that not a lot of teams had experience extracting," he explains.

Oasis Cannabis Superstore at 6359 East Evans Avenue will sell sample boxes for $200 that have a quarter-gram of each entrant, ranging from live sugar to THC crystals. "There's a little bit of everything under the sun," says Browne. "I think dabs get a bad reputation, because there's a lot of people who try too much on their first time. With these quarter-gram samplers, people can try just a little bit."

Here are the concentrate-makers that competed:

  • Bonfire Cannabis
  • Cannabis Maximus, LLC
  • Concentrate Remedies
  • Concentrate Supply Co.
  • Connoisseurs Genetics and Concentrates
  • Dabs Labs
  • Denver Dab Co.
  • EndoCanna
  • Kush Masters LLC
  • Mahatma
  • NuVue
  • Quest Concentrates
  • Rockin' Extracts
  • The Lab Infused Products
  • TR Concentrates
  • Yeti Farms

And the winners?

The Lab's soft sugar concentrate won first place for potency
The Lab's soft sugar concentrate won first place for potency
Jake Browne

Potency (cannabinoids)
1. The Lab: 77.589 percent
2. Dabs Labs: 76.5 percent
3 TR Concentrates: 74.69 percent

Rockin' Extracts took first place for terpenes.
Rockin' Extracts took first place for terpenes.
Jake Browne

Terpenes
1. Rockin' Extracts: 7.2 percent
2. Mahatma: 6 percent
3. Cannabis Maximus: 5.7 percent

Yield
1. The Lab
2. Yeti Farms
3. Bonfire Cannabis

Soft crystal wax resulted in the highest yield, with each top-three entrant blasting that variety. The terpene category winners were all in the form of terpene sauce and THC crystals.

According to dispensary data analysis firm BDS Analytics, concentrates have been responsible for 26 percent of dispensary sales so far in 2017. That's quite a jump from the 15 percent they were responsible for in 2014, when retail sales first began.

Oasis will be selling the Hash-Off sample boxes on a first come, first served basis, though half-grams and grams of the participating concentrates will also be for sale. "This gives you the opportunity to check out a new concentrate company," Browne says. "If you wanted to go out and try each one by buying grams, it could cost hundreds or thousands of dollars."

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >