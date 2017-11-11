Master Blasters: Hash-Off Announces Denver's Top Cannabis Concentrates

Ever get in an argument with a friend over who makes the best hash? Jake Browne was sick of comparing concentrates with anecdotal information, so the Grow-Off founder and Denver Post cannabis critic decided to figure it out for himself – and lucky for you, he wants to take everyone along for the ride.

Browne's new competition, the Hash-Off, pitted sixteen Denver concentrate-makers against each other, giving each team two pounds of the same strain: Toxic Kool Aid. The companies were then able to use any extraction method they wanted, with potency, terpenes and yield all measured to determine winners for each category. Browne sent each sample to cannabis testing lab TEQ Analytical for scientific judging, but consumers will have a chance to judge online as well.