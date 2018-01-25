Bronnor's Hash Vaporizers Recalled Over Ethanol Concerns

The Colorado Department of Revenue, which oversees the Marijuana Enforcement Division, issued a public safety advisory on Wednesday, January 24, announcing a recall of vaporizer pens made by the Bronnor Corporation. The recall, issued in coordination with Bronnor, was in response to potentially unsafe levels of residual ethanol in vaporizer products.
"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the license number of the retail marijuana business that manufactured the retail marijuana, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana," the DOR announcement reads.
No Bronnor products available in dispensaries, including those that were recalled, show the company name prominently on the packaging, because Bronnor manufactures infused products for other enterprises. Instead of creating its own edibles, tinctures, topicals and vaporizer cartridges, Bronnor makes them for brands that don't have manufacturing facilities in the state.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mandatory testing for residual solvents such as ethanol in cannabis products will begin on February 1 in Colorado. Bronnor voluntarily sent its products for testing, notified the agency when tests came back with ethanol levels that exceeded the limit, and will continue testing the rest of its cannabis, according to the DOR.
The DOR doesn't list the names of the products recalled, but it does include the license number of the Bronnor production facility and the harvest numbers of the recalled products, both of which are on the vaporizers' packaging:
Manufacturing Facility License 404R-00198
Affected production batches:
19946
19942
20088
19948
When we visited the Bronnor facility at 4809 Colorado Boulevard in August 2017, Bullet Concentrates was then the only client for Bronnor's hash oil and distillate vaporizer products. We have asked the DOR and Bronnor if Bullet was the brand recalled, but so far have not received confirmation.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!