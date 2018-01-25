Bronnor's Hash Vaporizers Recalled Over Ethanol Concerns

The Colorado Department of Revenue, which oversees the Marijuana Enforcement Division, issued a public safety advisory on Wednesday, January 24, announcing a recall of vaporizer pens made by the Bronnor Corporation. The recall, issued in coordination with Bronnor, was in response to potentially unsafe levels of residual ethanol in vaporizer products.

"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the license number of the retail marijuana business that manufactured the retail marijuana, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana," the DOR announcement reads.

No Bronnor products available in dispensaries, including those that were recalled, show the company name prominently on the packaging, because Bronnor manufactures infused products for other enterprises. Instead of creating its own edibles, tinctures, topicals and vaporizer cartridges, Bronnor makes them for brands that don't have manufacturing facilities in the state.