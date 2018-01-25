 


A Bronnor Corporation employee prepares a hash-oil vaporizer.
A Bronnor Corporation employee prepares a hash-oil vaporizer.
Scott Lentz

Bronnor's Hash Vaporizers Recalled Over Ethanol Concerns

Thomas Mitchell | January 25, 2018 | 7:34am
AA

The Colorado Department of Revenue, which oversees the Marijuana Enforcement Division, issued a public safety advisory on Wednesday, January 24, announcing a recall of vaporizer pens made by the Bronnor Corporation. The recall, issued in coordination with Bronnor, was in response to potentially unsafe levels of residual ethanol in vaporizer products.

"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the license number of the retail marijuana business that manufactured the retail marijuana, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana," the DOR announcement reads.

No Bronnor products available in dispensaries, including those that were recalled, show the company name prominently on the packaging, because Bronnor manufactures infused products for other enterprises. Instead of creating its own edibles, tinctures, topicals and vaporizer cartridges, Bronnor makes them for brands that don't have manufacturing facilities in the state.

Mandatory testing for residual solvents such as ethanol in cannabis products will begin on February 1 in Colorado. Bronnor voluntarily sent its products for testing, notified the agency when tests came back with ethanol levels that exceeded the limit, and will continue testing the rest of its cannabis, according to the DOR.

The DOR doesn't list the names of the products recalled, but it does include the license number of the Bronnor production facility and the harvest numbers of the recalled products, both of which are on the vaporizers' packaging:

Manufacturing Facility License 404R-00198

Affected production batches:
19946
19942
20088
19948

When we visited the Bronnor facility at 4809 Colorado Boulevard in August 2017, Bullet Concentrates was then the only client for Bronnor's hash oil and distillate vaporizer products. We have asked the DOR and Bronnor if Bullet was the brand recalled, but so far have not received confirmation.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

