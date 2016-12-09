menu

High-End Glass Artisans Host HEATERZ Art Show at Space Gallery

Jane West Launches New Line of Glass, Just in Time for Holiday Shopping


High-End Glass Artisans Host HEATERZ Art Show at Space Gallery

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 5:17 p.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
On Friday, December 9, HEATERZ is taking over the Space Gallery for a glass show featuring prominent glass artisans. They're showcasing incredible high-end bongs and pipes retailing for anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000.  These artisans created a studio together in Evergreen three years ago.

"The first day I touched glass, I knew I wanted to be using it everyday for the rest of my life," ELBO says.

According to Joe Peters, the artists met each other because of glass, and friendships evolved because or their shared passion,

Space Gallery
400 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

720-904-1088

www.spacegallery.org

