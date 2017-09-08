Incredibles Edibles to Expand Across the Country

One of Colorado's biggest edibles companies is spreading its wings. Incredibles, known for its cannabis-infused candy bars and concentrates, has announced plans to expand into multiple states across the country with medical and recreational marijuana programs.

In a series of licensing deals through its holding company, MC Brands LLC, Incredibles has partnered with various infused-product manufacturers in the hopes of going national one day, the company announced this week. Already an established brand in Colorado, Incredibles plans to be on dispensary shelves in Oregon and Puerto Rico by the end of the year, and expects to be in Illinois, Arizona and Michigan by 2018.

Bob Eschino, co-founder and president of Incredibles and MC Brands, has overseen the company's growth into one of the highest-selling edibles manufacturers in the state, with products available in nearly 150 dispensaries in the Denver metro area alone, according to Weedmaps.com, and over 760 statewide, the company website says.