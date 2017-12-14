International Church of Cannabis Hosting Holiday Market Friday

Shoppers will get to tour the church's chapel, known for its murals.

Although the International Church of Cannabis doesn't practice Christianity, it's still more than happy to help ring in Christmas. The Elevationist church will host a pop-up holiday market Friday, December 14, for anyone looking for locally made gifts to hand out during the holidays.

Church co-founder Lee Molloy says that after 4/20, when the church debuted, the group wanted to host other community events, and a pop-up market was a way to show people the church's beautiful interior while also showcasing Denver businesses and crafts.