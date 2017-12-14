 


Shoppers will get to tour the church's chapel, known for its murals.
Shoppers will get to tour the church's chapel, known for its murals.
Lindsey Bartlett

International Church of Cannabis Hosting Holiday Market Friday

Thomas Mitchell | December 14, 2017 | 8:34am
AA

Although the International Church of Cannabis doesn't practice Christianity, it's still more than happy to help ring in Christmas. The Elevationist church will host a pop-up holiday market Friday, December 14, for anyone looking for locally made gifts to hand out during the holidays.

Church co-founder Lee Molloy says that after 4/20, when the church debuted, the group wanted to host other community events, and a pop-up market was a way to show people the church's beautiful interior while also showcasing Denver businesses and crafts.

"It's nothing crazy, just a small, Christmas-like market with local businesses," he says. "There will be some cool jewelry, small crafts, knick-knacks – that type of thing." In addition to shopping, visitors will get to tour the interior of the church, which received an extensive makeover this spring when Molloy and co-founder Steve Berke brought in renowned artists Okuda San Miguel and Kenny Scharf to paint murals (San Miguel did the interior; Scharf painted the outside).

Vendors at the market will include ColorUp Therapeutics CBD Products, SureFineLoud Agate and Crystals, LitYogi Apparel by GreenLoveDenver, Kenesha Facello Photography & Holiday Cards, Jimmy Smrz Yoga and more. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.; admission is free.

There will be CBD-infused massages available during the market, and a free yoga session (donations are accepted) for anyone who wants to stick around after, Molloy says; the church is also holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots through Sunday.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

