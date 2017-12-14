International Church of Cannabis Hosting Holiday Market Friday

Although the International Church of Cannabis doesn't practice Christianity, it's still more than happy to help ring in Christmas. The Elevationist church will host a pop-up holiday market Friday, December 14, for anyone looking for locally made gifts to hand out during the holidays.
Church co-founder Lee Molloy says that after 4/20, when the church debuted, the group wanted to host other community events, and a pop-up market was a way to show people the church's beautiful interior while also showcasing Denver businesses and crafts.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"It's nothing crazy, just a small, Christmas-like market with local businesses," he says. "There will be some cool jewelry, small crafts, knick-knacks – that type of thing." In addition to shopping, visitors will get to tour the interior of the church, which received an extensive makeover this spring when Molloy and co-founder Steve Berke brought in renowned artists Okuda San Miguel and Kenny Scharf to paint murals (San Miguel did the interior; Scharf painted the outside).
Vendors at the market will include ColorUp Therapeutics CBD Products, SureFineLoud Agate and Crystals, LitYogi Apparel by GreenLoveDenver, Kenesha Facello Photography & Holiday Cards, Jimmy Smrz Yoga and more. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.; admission is free.
There will be CBD-infused massages available during the market, and a free yoga session (donations are accepted) for anyone who wants to stick around after, Molloy says; the church is also holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots through Sunday.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!