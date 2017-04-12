What's in My Bag? Pot Pioneer Jane West Unpacks Her Stash

EXPAND Kate McKee Simmons

Over the past decade, Colorado's cannabis industry has grown far beyond stoner stereotypes to include cancer survivors, moms and mainstream business types. Ever since Jane West started her wellness-products business, she's been vocal about what it's like to be a cannabis consumer, a business leader and, yes, a parent.

We recently sat down with West to find out what this pot pioneer carries every day, and will be taking with her on 4/20. Here's what's in her bag:

The Bag

Let's start with the most basic thing: the bag itself. West says she likes to support local businesses, so she carries a bag that's made by a Boulder-based company that's female-owned. She loves Sherpani's Tempest Fitness Tote because it functions as both a purse and a backpack.

"With kids, you never know when you're going to need two hands. There's cross body, but cross body still hurts my shoulder. This is the first bag I've found that looks good as a purse and looks good as a backpack," she says. The straps can go over the shoulder so the bag can be carried like a purse, but they also latch at the bottom so that the bag can be worn on your back.

The Bud

Any ganjapreneur worth her salt carries some flower. This is Tangie from The Clinic; it's a sativa-dominant hybrid of California Orange and a Skunk strain that "smells like a dang bag of clementines," our strain reviewer, Herbert Fuego, says.

"It smells so good," notes West. The strain won multiple competitions for both its cured flower and concentrates.

A Notebook

"This is the notebook I use all the time," West says; Sharpies are the only pens she uses.

Girl Stuff

Guys always wonder about all the extra stuff that women carry around, especially makeup and grooming items. "I have this on me all the time," West says of her Mary Jane's Lip Bong. "It really does work. I sneak it on my kids."

West also carries a simple lipstick that gives her a little bit of color, but still looks natural. "Chanel makes such good lipstick," she notes. "So much of their stuff is so matte and works on everyone."

A Vape

"I really don't use vape pens that much, if I'm being honest," West says. Even so, she's working on developing this vape case so that women who want to carry vape pens can do so discreetly.

Keychain With Yoga Pass and Wonder Woman

"This has been my keychain forever," West says of her Wonder Woman token. "My kids got it for me."

Her keychain also has her pass for CorePower Yoga; she's been going for five years. "I know people have issues with CorePower because it's 'corporate' yoga," she says, "but it's amazing that I can go to a yoga class anywhere."

A One-Hitter: The Taster

For West's partnership with Grav, she developed the Cobalt Collection, which features five different smoking devices. The Taster is her take on the classic chillum one-hitter; it retails for $29.99. West says she developed the ball on the side so that the one-hitter doesn't roll off the table (but the glass is sturdy enough to withstand a few accidental trips to the floor).

Her Son's Workbook

On April 28, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will host a Shakespeare festival for third-graders. West is directing one of the scenes that will feature her third-grade son. "The kids do it on their own, but I'm just there to help," she notes.

The kids chose a scene from Much Ado About Nothing, which West admits she knows nothing about. But she's got the book to study up.

Working Mom Accessories

In addition to the custom Jane West lighter and jump drive, West carries binder clips for her kids' paperwork and pull ties. She also has eyedrops and sunscreen. The eyedrops whiten and cools your eyes; after a late night of work, she'll use a few drops before taking her kids to school. The sunscreen is a zync-based stick. It goes on white and stays white until you rub it in, which is perfect when trying to apply it to two rowdy boys, she says: "I can see where it's going so I know my kids faces are totally covered."

As for the pull ties, she explains "You can do anything in the world with a pull tie."

Infused Honey Sticks

Mountain Medicine's Harmonious Honey Sticks are made made right here in Colorado, and are perfect for a midday pick-me-up, whether you add them to coffee or tea, or just suck the honey right from the straw.

"These honey sticks are amazing," West says. "They're so normal. It's Colorado honey and it's authentic to the rest of the product. It's Colorado weed, Colorado honey, and it's all measured out."

Headphones and a Rechargeable Battery

...Because who doesn't need a rechargeable battery for their phone?

Business Cards

West orders her business cards from Moo. They're thick and more expensive, so she carries a holder to keep them looking nice.

