Jared Polis and Elizabeth Warren Ask Trump to Protect State Pot Laws

The federal government's interest in legal cannabis shifted a few weeks ago, when United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded years of federal pot protections on January 4. That move, however, ignited a new sense of urgency for senators and representatives who represent states that have legalized the plant. And Congressman Jared Polis has been one of the loudest.

On Thursday, January 25, the Colorado representative and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts co-authored a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to protect state cannabis rights in the wake of Sessions's rescission of the Cole Memorandum, a 2013 policy that offered protection from federal prosecution for the cultivation, distribution and possession of pot in states where it is legal. A bipartisan group of 54 senators and representatives signed the letter, including Colorado representatives Ed Perlmutter and Diana DeGette.

In the letter, Polis and Warren says that Sessions has upended "the careful balance struck between the federal and state governments on marijuana enforcement," and predict a chilling effect on economic growth in states that have legalized medical and recreational cannabis. They end by calling out Trump for remarks he made about state-legalized cannabis during his presidential campaign: