Thirteen Applicants, Four Spots: Longmont's Dispensary Candidates

Longmont didn't approve dispensaries within its limits until 2017, but the sharks started circling once city council members jumped in the water. Although there will be only four dispensary licenses issued for the entire town, thirteen businesses have lined up in hopes of being chosen.

The state Marijuana Enforcement Division is still mulling over the applications, according to Longmont assistant city manager Shawn Lewis, after which Longmont will choose its favorite four of the candidates that make the cut. That decision is expected sometime during the summer, he says, but the names of the businesses applying for Longmont's pot spots are already public — and you'll probably recognize a few of them if you live in Denver.