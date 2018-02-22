Ask a Stoner: Can I Melt Chocolate Edibles Into Something Else?

Dear Stoner: My friend got me some fine chocolate edibles for my birthday. Can I microwave them and mix them with milk, or would it take all of the THC away?

Dear Madison: The chemical structure of THC and other cannabinoids found in cannabis begins to change when exposed to heat and starts to deteriorate the higher the temperature gets. That said, THC doesn't see significant destruction until around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, according to multiple studies on the cannabinoid, and most microwaves don't get liquids much hotter than 200 degrees on their high settings. But microwaves also heat liquids unevenly, so you can expect some THC to be compromised and some chocolate to get burnt and sticky.

