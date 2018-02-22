 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Can I Melt Chocolate Edibles Into Something Else?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Melt Chocolate Edibles Into Something Else?

Herbert Fuego | February 22, 2018 | 5:14am
AA

Dear Stoner: My friend got me some fine chocolate edibles for my birthday. Can I microwave them and mix them with milk, or would it take all of the THC away?
Madison

Dear Madison: The chemical structure of THC and other cannabinoids found in cannabis begins to change when exposed to heat and starts to deteriorate the higher the temperature gets. That said, THC doesn't see significant destruction until around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, according to multiple studies on the cannabinoid, and most microwaves don't get liquids much hotter than 200 degrees on their high settings. But microwaves also heat liquids unevenly, so you can expect some THC to be compromised and some chocolate to get burnt and sticky.

Melting chocolate? Prepare to get messy.
Melting chocolate? Prepare to get messy.
Flickr Creative Commons/Sister72

Coda Signature makes delicious hot chocolate packs infused with 100 milligrams of THC, and you can always make your own by infusing whole milk with a spice ball full of buds on your stovetop. My advice would be to try either of those two routes before microwaving any expensive treats you got for your birthday.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >