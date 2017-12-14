Ask a Stoner: How Do I Give Mom a Marijuana Gift If Dad Hates It?

Dear Stoner: My mom smokes pot but my dad hates it, and they live in Texas. How can I give my mom some edibles and vape cartridges (her favorite) for Christmas without making my dad mad?

Agent Bingo

Dear Bingo: This could turn into an expensive mission, but my advice would be to buy a family-friendly gift for under the tree and a cannabis gift to give to your mom later in the day. I know edibles and vaporizer cartridges aren’t cheap, so adding “regular” gifts on top of that might be too much, but if giving out pot-infused treats on Christmas will set off your dad, it’s best to play along and appease both crowds – unless pissing off the old man is something you look forward to on the holidays.