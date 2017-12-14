 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: How Do I Give Mom a Marijuana Gift If Dad Hates It? (2)EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: How Do I Give Mom a Marijuana Gift If Dad Hates It?

Herbert Fuego | December 14, 2017 | 5:20am
AA

Dear Stoner: My mom smokes pot but my dad hates it, and they live in Texas. How can I give my mom some edibles and vape cartridges (her favorite) for Christmas without making my dad mad?
Agent Bingo

Dear Bingo: This could turn into an expensive mission, but my advice would be to buy a family-friendly gift for under the tree and a cannabis gift to give to your mom later in the day. I know edibles and vaporizer cartridges aren’t cheap, so adding “regular” gifts on top of that might be too much, but if giving out pot-infused treats on Christmas will set off your dad, it’s best to play along and appease both crowds – unless pissing off the old man is something you look forward to on the holidays.

Related Stories

Ask a Stoner: How Do I Give Mom a Marijuana Gift If Dad Hates It?
Shutterstock.com/Stokkete

Buy your mom something cheap but traditional, like a book, bath soak or accessories, and give it to her on Christmas morning. Then, after all the gifts have been unwrapped, save the best for last and pull aside Mom before dinner to give her the real present. You can even test them out with her before the holiday feast.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >