Pot-Industry Group Sets New Standards for Packaging

A national cannabis trade organization with strong ties to Denver has proposed new packaging standards for its members. Those standards, which are similar to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division's packaging regulations, will be the first of many to be adopted by members of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses, according to an announcement from the organization.

Launched in 2017, the NACB currently has twenty members throughout the country; a handful are prominent, Colorado-based cannabis businesses. NACB members include Dixie Elixirs, Love's Oven, Ebbu, Local Product of Colorado and several pot enterprises in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, among other states. With a goal of becoming the main self-regulatory organization (SRO) for licensed cannabis businesses, the NACB hopes its new packaging standard will demonstrate to the public, banks and regulators that it is acting in good faith.