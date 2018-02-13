NCIA Moving Seed to Sale Show From Denver to Boston in 2019

The National Cannabis Industry Association is taking one of its marquee events from Denver to the East Coast. The NCIA Seed to Sale Show, which has been held in the Mile High City for the past two years (the 2018 show ran February 7-8 at the Colorado Convention Center), will move to Boston in 2019, according to an announcement from the NCIA.
Massachusetts voters approved retail cannabis in 2016, and retail dispensaries are expected to open in several areas of the state by July 2018, including Boston. At nearly 1,600 members, the NCIA is one of the largest trade groups in the legal cannabis industry, and its annual Seed to Sale show is a national conference and expo for businesses and entrpreneurs involved in direct operations with the plant.
The NCIA holds cannabis caucuses for members in Denver many times a year, and executive director Aaron Smith told Westword that the group will continue to have a presence in Colorado during an interview at the 2018 Seed to Sale Show on February 8.
"Colorado is continued to be looked at as, really, the example to what a successful regulated cannabis industry can look like in all fifty states and places like Canada," Smith said. "We will continue to host major events in Colorado; a large member base is here. We just made a decision to move this conference east to so we can impart some of the knowledge from Colorado and other states to these new, emerging markets."
The NCIA Cannabis Business Summit, the organization's annual headlining event, was held in Denver in 2014 but has been held in a different city every year since; the 2018 edition will be in San Jose in May.
The 2017 and 2018 Seed to Sale Shows in Denver drew nearly 5,000 attendees and 275 vendors combined, according to the NCIA.
Watch our full interview with Smith below as we chat about the future of Colorado's cannabis industry and the NCIA's presence in the state going forward, as more states legalize the plant for recreational use.
