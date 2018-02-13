NCIA Moving Seed to Sale Show From Denver to Boston in 2019

The National Cannabis Industry Association is taking one of its marquee events from Denver to the East Coast. The NCIA Seed to Sale Show, which has been held in the Mile High City for the past two years (the 2018 show ran February 7-8 at the Colorado Convention Center), will move to Boston in 2019, according to an announcement from the NCIA.



Massachusetts voters approved retail cannabis in 2016, and retail dispensaries are expected to open in several areas of the state by July 2018, including Boston. At nearly 1,600 members, the NCIA is one of the largest trade groups in the legal cannabis industry, and its annual Seed to Sale show is a national conference and expo for businesses and entrpreneurs involved in direct operations with the plant.

The NCIA holds cannabis caucuses for members in Denver many times a year, and executive director Aaron Smith told Westword that the group will continue to have a presence in Colorado during an interview at the 2018 Seed to Sale Show on February 8.