New High Rollers Dispensary Bets on Green, Organic Products

EXPAND Chloe Sommers

Denver's South Pearl Street neighborhood is a reflection of its artsy, upscale residents, and now it's getting a cannabis dispensary designed with those people in mind: High Rollers, a high-end cannabis shop that will open on Saturday, January 21.

"The eclectic mix of culture, community and convenience in the area lends itself nicely to High Rollers' classic Victorian style," says Luke Ramirez, co-owner.

Ramirez was the co-owner of the Walking Raven on South Broadway, and he brought his team and experience to this new venture, which included a $100,000 renovation of the Victorian house at 1445 South Pearl Street that transformed the first floor into a medical marijuana storefront.

Patients will enjoy a personalized, high-end experience in the "premium shop," Ramirez promises. "Our clients have a higher need for a pure product."

High Rollers stocks its shelves with organic, pesticide-free flower, and guarantees a selection of products without artificial sweeteners or boosters. Butane isn't welcome here; instead, High Rollers opts for CO2 extracts and water-based hashes.

"We believe in healthy, high-quality extracts and spare no expense in our clean concentrates," says Ramirez.

In line with the dispensary's dedication to personal service, High Rollers budtenders are trained to take notes on patient preferences — when they have permission to do so — in order to help customers find their perfect strain.

High Rollers wants to cater to the community as well as customers. That's why the dispensary will showcase the work of local artists, Ramirez says, and sponsor neighborhood events.

Ramirez hopes to expand the med-only shop to recreational users by April 20. He also plans to line the shelves with High Rollers' own genetics once its multimillion-dollar cultivation warehouse is in operation later this year.

