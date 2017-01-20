menu

New High Rollers Dispensary Bets on Green, Organic Products

Ed Perlmutter on Jeff Sessions, the DEA and Pushing Marijuana Bills in Congress


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

New High Rollers Dispensary Bets on Green, Organic Products

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 6:05 a.m.
By Chloe Sommers
New High Rollers Dispensary Bets on Green, Organic ProductsEXPAND
Chloe Sommers
A A

Denver's South Pearl Street neighborhood is a reflection of its artsy, upscale residents, and now it's getting a cannabis dispensary designed with those people in mind: High Rollers, a high-end cannabis shop that will open on Saturday, January 21.

"The eclectic mix of culture, community and convenience in the area lends itself nicely to High Rollers' classic Victorian style," says Luke Ramirez, co-owner.

Ramirez was the co-owner of the Walking Raven on South Broadway, and he brought his team and experience to this new venture, which included a $100,000 renovation of the Victorian house at 1445 South Pearl Street that transformed the first floor into a medical marijuana storefront.

Related Stories

Patients will enjoy a personalized, high-end experience in the "premium shop," Ramirez promises. "Our clients have a higher need for a pure product."

High Rollers stocks its shelves with organic, pesticide-free flower, and guarantees a selection of products without artificial sweeteners or boosters. Butane isn't welcome here; instead, High Rollers opts for CO2 extracts and water-based hashes.

"We believe in healthy, high-quality extracts and spare no expense in our clean concentrates," says Ramirez.

In line with the dispensary's dedication to personal service, High Rollers budtenders are trained to take notes on patient preferences — when they have permission to do so — in order to help customers find their perfect strain.

High Rollers wants to cater to the community as well as customers. That's why the dispensary will showcase the work of local artists, Ramirez says, and sponsor neighborhood events.

Ramirez hopes to expand the med-only shop to recreational users by April 20. He also plans to line the shelves with High Rollers' own genetics once its multimillion-dollar cultivation warehouse is in operation later this year.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
High Rollers
More Info
More Info

1445 S. Pearl St.
Denver, CO 80210

720-573-8151

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >