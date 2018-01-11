Ask a Stoner: What Kind of Edibles Won't Show Up in Urine Tests?

Dear Stoner: Is there an edible out there that will not show up in a random urine test?

Ginny G.

Dear Ginny: Science isn't on your side for this one, unfortunately. THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis for which employers and probation officers test, is soluble with fat and can stick to your body's fat cells for more than a month if you're a heavy user — unlike alcohol, cocaine and opioids, which leave the system within days. The good news is that if you're only an occasional user or don't have any THC in your system at the time you eat an edible, your body could be clear in a matter of days, depending on your metabolism and the strength of the edible.