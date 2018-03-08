Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Cannabis Clones Out of Colorado?

Dear Stoner: Do I have to be a resident of Colorado to buy marijuana clones there?

Russell Roudybush

Dear Russ: Nope. Any adult (21+) with a valid form of identification can purchase cannabis products in Colorado, and that includes clones — which is ironic, because said adults buying clones can't take them out of Colorado legally.

Cannabis plants in their vegetative state. Madeline St. Amour