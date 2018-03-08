 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Cannabis Clones Out of Colorado?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Take Cannabis Clones Out of Colorado?

Herbert Fuego | March 8, 2018 | 5:45am
AA

Dear Stoner: Do I have to be a resident of Colorado to buy marijuana clones there?
Russell Roudybush

Dear Russ: Nope. Any adult (21+) with a valid form of identification can purchase cannabis products in Colorado, and that includes clones — which is ironic, because said adults buying clones can't take them out of Colorado legally.

Cannabis plants in their vegetative state.
Cannabis plants in their vegetative state.
Madeline St. Amour

And smuggling cannabis clones out of Colorado isn’t easy, because the young plants are delicate. If you’re caught taking any products with THC in them across state lines, you can be charged both by the state where you’re caught and federally; although consuming a cannabis clone won't get anyone high, its ability to produce buds down the line still makes it contraband in the law's eyes. Seeds are harder to cultivate and don't always produce a female plant, but they're much easier to ship or travel with.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >