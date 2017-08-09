Wana Brands Releases New Indica, Sativa Extended-Release Pills

Wana Brands, one of Colorado's largest cannabis edibles producers, has added to its lineup of infused pills in hopes of pleasing consumers looking for more specific effects. The company is now offering extended-release cannabis capsules in indica- and sativa-specific options for high-THC users.

Already available in hybrid form in high-THC, high-CBD and 1:1 ratio varieties, the WanaCapsXR indica and sativa capsules should give users more control in regulating their desired effects, the company says.

Wana's capsules contain two oil-based compounds known as “fractions,” which bind with cannabinoids in different ways. "The first fraction is highly bio-available and provides a quick onset of the therapeutic effects, generally within twenty to thirty minutes of taking the capsule," according to the WanaCapsXR description. "This first release of cannabinoids lasts for up to six hours. The second fraction then takes effect, releasing the remaining cannabinoids gradually for a steady, long-lasting experience."