Sixteen Places Where You Can Consume Weed Legally in Denver (Not Including Your House)

Coloradans approved legalizing recreational cannabis over seven years ago, but the state's still trying to figure out this whole social-consumption thing. Denver's Cannabis Consumption Establishment licensing program has issued only two licenses so far, and one of those establishments has already closed. Although a new law allowing dispensary tasting rooms and cannabis consumption areas in certain businesses has now taken effect, local governments must opt in to the program for these businesses to operate, and that process is happening slowly in Denver and throughout Colorado.

But you're not totally out of luck. A handful of bright and bold businesses have figured out ways to allow social cannabis consumption without technically running afoul of the law (the City of Denver might dispute that every once in a while with the owners, but guests are generally left alone). Most of them are private lounges and event spaces, but all of them are down with the cause. Here are sixteen places where you can consume cannabis in and around Denver (if you're at least 21), not including your own home.

The Coffee Joint

1130 Yuma Court

720-583-4657

thecoffeejointco.com

The Coffee Joint made history as Denver's first licensed cannabis-consumption business. The coffee shop and lounge, which opened for social pot use last year, allows electronic vaping of flower and concentrates as well as edibles consumption, as long as you bring your own cannabis (BYOC). Although you can't smoke here, you can use your own vapes and dab rigs for the Coffee Joint's e-nails, and the $5 entrance fee is waived if you've purchased products from the dispensary next door, 1136 Yuma. It might not be the full-out free-for-all you were hoping for, but it's the only one we have right now — and it's legal.

Bodega

1270 West Cedar Avenue

720-475-1983

bodega.buzz

This cannabis speakeasy is modeled after an East Coast corner market, with a fake soda machine serving as the secret entrance to a glossy pot lounge with booths and flat screen TVs. Unfortunately, Bodega is only doing some light private affairs at the moment, but owner Gabriel Sandoval plans to open Bodega up to membership in the very near future, where members (21+) can hang out and puff at their leasiure — and buy some hot Cheetos on the way in.

Tetra 9 Private Lounge and Garden

3039 Walnut Street

720-800-3011

tetralounge.com

Tetra 9 took many in Denver's cannabis scene by surprise when it opened its doors without much notice in last February. Like iBake, the pot club operates under the private-membership model, allowing you to sign up online for a daily membership for $20, and monthly passes for $50. It's quite a bit more expensive than other pot clubs, but Tetra 9 is right in the heart of RiNo (instead of on the fringes of Denver, like its counterparts), and it regularly hosts live music, industry gatherings and 420-friendly classes over the weekend. BYOC.

The International Church of Cannabis

400 South Logan Street

303-800-5644

elevationists.org

Despite its name, the International Church of Cannabis only allows cannabis consumption onsite during its Friday congregational gatherings or special private events. The Friday evening ceremonies celebrate Elevationism, the practicing faith at the church, with members receiving invites every week after they sign up online. On top of allowing occasional cannabis use (BYOC), the church offers educational talks, live entertainment and potluck dinners.

Arrowhead Manor

9284 Highway 285, Morrison

303-738-8454

arrowheadmanor.com

If you're like most people, you just want a spot to toke up at your home or wherever you're staying. A handful of Denver area hotels will allow you to vape cannabis inside, but a truly cool smoke-and-stay experience awaits you at Arrowhead Manor, a mansion that serves as an event center and bed and breakfast. Minutes away from Red Rocks Ampitheatre and about a twenty-minute drive from Denver, the plush lodge allows residents to smoke pot on its outside decks and patios (smoking inside is prohibited.)

Adiago

1430 Race Street

303-870-0903

budandbfast.com/bbadagio-3-1

The Adiago is a bed and breakfast in the heart of Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood. It doesn't stick out among the other Victorian homes on the block, but once inside, you'll see why it's unique. This pot-friendly B&B is a little pricey (rooms start at $299 per night), but how many hotels offer amenities such as designated pot smoking areas, wake 'n' bake breakfasts and 4/20 happy hours?

Spectra Art Space

1836 South Broadway

720-535-7244

spectraartspace.com

Spectra Art Space doesn't advertise itself as a cannabis club, and it's not. The South Broadway gallery is better known for giving shine to local artists, chefs and musicians than for hosting 420-friendly parties, but that doesn't mean Spectra isn't cool, man. The gallery regularly allows cannabis consumption in its private backyard during events, many of which showcase local glassblowers and are supplemented with gourmet munchies from eateries like Voodoo Doughnut. BYOC.

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

720-316-3541

cultivatedsynergy.com

Cultivated Synergy is a private event space, not a private club, so you can't just show up and hope to get in. However, Cultivated Synergy has fully embraced cannabis parties, throwing pot-infused events for the industry and its fans just about every weekend. When it's not serving as a coworking space during the day, Cultivated Synergy hosts dab-filled shindigs for such organizations as The Grow-Off and Yeti Farms, as well as invite-only parties for the people, including discos and dab-and-dine sessions. BYOC.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton Street

970-217-1587

usdenver.com

Urban Sanctuary isn't a lounge; like Cultivated Synergy, it's a private event space that holds pot-infused shindigs from time to time. However, Urban Sanctuary's events are more about healing the body and mind with the help of cannabis than partying. Certain (but not all) yoga and meditation classes at Urban Sanctuary allow pot use during the sessions, but make sure it's cool before showing up with a joint tucked behind your ear.

Studio420

808 East 78th Avenue

303-781-4642

studio420.co

Studio420 follows the private club model. This north Denver pot haven doubles as a glassware and tobacco shop, so membership is $10 per day and $20 per month. The club also operates the 420 Tour Bus, a mobile cannabis lounge available for events and private use. BYOC.

OH Zone

720-418-8663

2020 Kipling Street, Lakewood

oh-zone.org

Lakewood event space OH Zone has cultivated a strong relationship with the cannabis community over the last year, regularly hosting private pot-friendly events for political activists, cannabis cook-offs, senior citizen classes, industry parties and plant lovers. All of Oh Zone's cannabis events are for the 21-and-up crowd, who must register to attend beforehand. Check out the event space's Facebook page for consistent event updates.

The Loopr

Various locations

303-816-8458

rideloopr.com

The Loopr provides a savvy solution to Colorado's consumption laws, taking advantage of a law that allows pot consumption in limos and buses, just as alcohol is permitted. The "mobile cannabis lounge" is a massive bus that drives around predetermined routes in Denver on the weekends, picking up members who have signed up on the Loopr app, at designated pickup/dropoff spots. Although the Loopr isn't easy on the wallet ($35 for a three-hour pass, $49 for a full day and $85 for three days), it offers affordable weekly bud crawls, taking riders on a journey through several Denver dispensaries for just $35. BYOC.

My 420 Tours

Various locations

720-504-4420

my420tours.com

Although My 420 Tours does have a physical location where riders can meet (3881 Steele Street), all of the consumption is done elsewhere. Like the Loopr, My 420 Tours has buses that take guests around town while they toke up — but instead of following a route throughout the night, My 420 Tours will take you to grow facilities, edibles- and hash-making classes, restaurants, dispensaries, head shops, cannabis consumption lounges and plenty of other places, depending on what package you sign up for. BYOC.

Colorado Cannabis Tours

1101 East Bayaud Avenue

303-420-8687

coloradocannabistours.com

Like My 420 Tours, Colorado Cannabis Tours operates out of private buses, taking riders to various activities and tours in the metro area. You just show up to the headquarters after signing up, hop on the bus, toke up, and then check out classes like Puff, Pass and Paint, Pipemaking 101, Cooking With Cannabis, Cannabis Karaoke and more. BYOC

Club 64

Location shared upon registration

303-816-3322

club64colorado.com

Club 64 keeps its location and information close to the chest, sharing its Denver address only once you sign up. The private cannabis club requires that membership be paid over the phone for $20 on the Square app, or you'll have to pay $30 at the door. To add perks, Club 64 shares with members a list of secret 420-friendly bars and clubs, and it brings in a local cannabis celebrity or entertainer once a month to blaze up and chat with members. BYOC.

City Sessions

3377 Blake Street

720-250-8828

citysessionsdenver.com

This cannabis travel and tour service offers several classes and tours involving cooking, observing growing operations, Denver sightseeing and more through its cannabis-friendly buses and homebase pot lounge in the city. However City Sessions also offers more intimate experiences, with private classes for just you and your friends, as well as 420-friendly transportation to and from the airport and several ski resorts in the mountains.

Update: This post was updated on February 26, 2020.