Study Shows Dispensaries Aren't Changing How Much Kids Smoke Pot

Are dispensaries making it easier for children to use marijuana? Not according to this study.

A recent study published in the Journal of Substance Use and Misuse shows that retail marijuana stores aren't changing the rate of marijuana consumption among children in Colorado. Led by researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus College of Nursing and Department of Community and Behavioral Health, the yearlong project studied how the first year of legalized marijuana sales affected the rate of marijuana use among adolescents, and the public's perception of children's access to marijuana.

Results showed that regulated marijuana businesses brought "little change" to youth marijuana use. However, the perception of access, or how easy the public thinks it is for children to access marijuana, has increased significantly since legalization, according to the study.