Where to Dine During the Fourth Annual Mile High Asian Food Week

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Mark your calendars and make plans to dine out, as the fourth annual Mile High Asian Food Week is fast approaching. From Sunday, April 26, to Sunday, May 3, the event will spotlight off-menu specials, chef collaborations, and discounts from more than seventy AANHPI-owned eateries, food trucks, and pop-up concepts across the metro area.

Since its inaugural year in 2023, this citywide showcase has celebrated the diverse cuisine and culture of the local Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community. Its members are a driving force behind the city’s food scene, from new restaurants to familiar favorites.

But it can be a lot to navigate. So here’s our guide to making the most out of the week, from breakfast through lunch and dinner.

Breakfast Specials

Start your day on a sweet note with Kuluka’s mochi donuts. Kuluka Boba + Sweets

Coffee Sarap

3460 Larimer Street

Filipino flavors inspire the menu at Coffee Sarap, which will serve several special sips, including an aloe guava drink and a buko pandan brew. The cafe will also offer an $8 ube combo featuring a creamy latte and a purple sweet bread roll called a pandesal. For something savory, order one of the limited-time breakfast sandwiches stacked with egg, cheese, and a longganisa Filipino sausage patty.

Kuluka Boba + Sweets

6030 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster

Hmong for “I love you,” Kuluka puts heart into every batch of its award-winning mochi donuts. Stop in for rotating flavors, along with a special selection of classic, pandan, and ube sesame balls. Through the week, the women-owned cafe will also serve a colorful nava drink featuring tapioca pearls, along with standard fruit teas, matcha lattes, and more.

Mix’d Drink

3120 Zuni Street

Start your morning at Mix’d Drink, an eatery with tea and coffee beverages, smoothies and customizable frozen bowls, which come in flavors like dragon fruit and a special lychee lotus blend that features layers of matcha and ube sorbet, plus a topping of fresh lychee, banana slices, and a sweet red bean drizzle.

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Lunch Picks

Honoring the owners’ diverse heritage, Wild Taco blends Korean and Mexican flavors. Tom Hellauer

Kokoro Restaurant

2390 South Colorado Boulevard

5535 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

To celebrate forty years in business, Kokoro is offering 40 percent off all menu items through the week. Stop by for the signature combo bowl featuring tender beef and teriyaki chicken, along with classic sushi rolls, steaming ramen, and more casual Japanese fare.

Metro Pie Pizza

890 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Heading down Wadsworth, it’s hard to miss the double-decker Red Bus Coffee alongside this Hong Kong-style pizzeria. Both sister concepts will serve a $25 special that includes the signature Kowloon pie topped with red and green onions, grilled chicken, mozzarella, and sweet hoisin sauce, plus an iced Yuanyang coffee-tea drink and dessert.

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Paborito

707 Federal Boulevard

Pick up lunch from this Filipino barbecue ghost kitchen serving combo plates of crispy lumpia, pancit, and sweet-savory chicken inasal, alongside more traditional fare. Paborito will join other pop-up vendors at the AANAPISI celebration at CU Denver on Thursday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; it will be serving lechon belly and vegetarian adobo rice.

Rocky Mountain Momo

9678 East Arapahoe Road, Englewood

As its name suggests, Rocky Mountain Momo specializes in momo: Nepalese dumplings served steamed or fried. Sample its chicken or tofu-vegetable version alongside chicken choila or spicy potatoes. Priced at $20.99, the special Kathmandu street food platter also includes mango lassi and jeri swari — a sweet deep-fried pastry — for dessert.

Saigon Noodle Club by PKR

5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

After retiring their original concept, the duo behind Pho King Rapidos recently debuted Saigon Noodle Club inside Edgewater Public Market. Though many menu items put a spin on Vietnamese cuisine, like build-your-own pho bowls and lemongrass pork noodles, the stall is taking inspiration from Filipino fare during the week. Order its special sinigang sizzle: a fried noodle version of the sour tamarind-rich dish.

Wild Taco

4499 West 38th Avenue

Meet a friend at this fusion restaurant’s Berkeley outpost for a blend of Mexican and Korean flavors. During the week, guests can order two select items for the discounted price of $25. Options include ahi poke nachos piled with wonton chips and chipotle aioli, coconut-panko fried shrimp with sweet chili sauce, a bulgogi chopped cheese torta, and more.

Related Popular Tivoli Student Union Kiosk Opening Eatery in Aurora

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Dinner Options

Stop into Ma’s Kitchen Next Door for signature buns and a bucket of Tsingtao beer. Ma’s Kitchen

Chopstix Fusion

2020 South Parker Road

Ranked among the top restaurants in Denver, this strip-mall standout serves up Hong Kong flavors and a handful of Thai specialties. Sample it all with Chopstix Fusion’s $88, six-course menu featuring scallion pancakes, beef chow fun, seafood tofu (served in a sizzling clay pot), hot and spicy chicken, dried scallop fried rice and a house-made dessert.

MAKfam

39 West First Avenue

During last year’s food week, this award-winning, family-owned spot dished out flavorful Indo-Chinese fare in collaboration with Chaatwala, an Indian street food pop-up concept. On Wednesday, April 29, from 5 to 9 p.m., Tangra Takeover will return for a second take with tangy kati rolls, chili chicken, and more.

Related Westword Food Editor Molly Martin Is Ready for Her Next Course

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Ma’s Kitchen

1514 York Street

2301 East Colfax Avenue

Dubbed the best dim sum duo in Denver, Ma’s Kitchen Next Door and its more upscale concept, Ma’s Kitchen Dim Sum & Bar, are both participating in the food week. The latter will serve a $35 special featuring crab roe soup buns with a matcha coconut milk cocktail. Those seeking a more casual evening can head to the neighboring space for a $30 combo of steamed pork buns and a four-bottle bucket of Tsingtao beer.

Pig and Tiger

2200 California Street

Known for modern Taiwanese fare and named the city’s “Best New Restaurant” in the Best of Denver 2026, Pig and Tiger will serve an exclusive night market menu between 9 p.m. and midnight from Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3. Savor lamb skewers with black vinegar glaze, mapo tofu walking tacos, and small sausage in a big sausage: a Taiwanese take on a hot dog, served on a sticky rice bun.

Wellness Counter

1117 Pearl Street, Boulder

The duo behind plant-based concept Wellness Sushi will soon serve traditional Japanese cuisine at their new concept on Pearl Street. Though its grand opening will take place the following week, Wellness Counter will offer guests a preview of the space and its premium seafood menu from April 26 to May 1. A complimentary sago brûlée comes with each meal.

Drinks and Desserts

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Tea Street sources its loose-leaf selection from Taiwan. Tea Street

Lilac Coffee

4736 East Colfax Avenue

1099 18th Street

While driving down Colfax, swing by this popular, purple drive-thru joint for its limited-time sweet corn macchiato. Or try the Korean cereal latte, which features honey, vanilla syrup, and a Jolly Pong puffed cereal topping. The latter will also be served at Lilac Coffee’s location in LoDo, as will a strawberry milk latte special.

Sweet Thu-th Desserts

East Iliff Avenue and South Tower Road, Aurora

Pick up cake pop flavors like ube pandan swirl and mango coconut from this cottage bakery, or purchase them at events on Sunday, April 26. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sweet Thu-th will post up at Onto Coffee, a Lakewood cafe known for Japanese milk bread sandos and signature lattes. Then, from 2 to 4 p.m., its desserts will appear at Tea Street in Parker, which will simultaneously host a reading from Beatrice Tebbe, author of the children’s book “Shapes at Dim Sum.”

Tea Street Parker

16524 Keystone Boulevard, Parker

In addition to its literary event on April 26, Tea Street will celebrate National Bubble Tea Day on Thursday, April 30, with buy-one-get-one-free drinks. Select from premium loose-leaf options sourced directly from Taiwan, or add toppings like boba and cold foam to popular menu choices such as taro slush and various milk teas.

Mile High Asian Food Week runs Sunday, April 26, through Sunday, May 3 across the metro area; it’s a program of the Colorado Asian Culture & Education Network. For more information, visit milehighafw.com or follow on Instagram at @milehighafw.